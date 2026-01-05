Ruben Amorim’s sacking shows the game truly is gone

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There is a simple and increasingly popular adage being used to describe the dilapidated state of modern football: “Game’s gone”. The phrase has become shorthand for the game’s new-age ills. It captures everything from the little grievances (low socks and tiny shinpads), as well as medium-ranking pains (VAR and xG (Expected goals)), to the more existential issues facing the game – the spectre of a European Super League; foreign Public Investment funds owning clubs; the staging of World Cups in rogue states and the handing of a “FIFA Peace Prize” to a President that has, on questionable legal grounds, staged an incursion on foreign land to capture a fellow world leader.

“Game’s gone” has become a bit of an ironic coping mechanism. But the underlying angst of many fans has a real basis: the emergence of negative by-products to the insatiable business-like streamlining, optimisation and profiteering of football in recent years. Nobody in the game is exempt from these effects.

Ruben Amorim and Enzo Maresca are the latest victims of this shift. Amorim was relieved of his duties leading Manchester United on January 5, while Maresca lost his Chelsea role on New Year’s Day. But, unlike most sackings of this kind, each dismissal had comparatively little to do with objective measures of performances. United sit 6th and Chelsea 5th in the Premier League table. This was actually about power, in the changing face of how football clubs are run.

A key change in the emergence of the “game’s gone” worldview is the material decline of the football manager itself. Once, the common idea was that one person could be the de-facto face and representative of a club. Great autocrat gaffers included Alex Ferguson at United, as Bill Shankly with Liverpool, as Arsène Wenger with Arsenal. (Quite sure I’m not the only Zillennial to have assumed for a time in their youth that Arsenal renamed their club after Wenger?)

That world is all gone now. We don’t have football managers anymore; we have “head coaches”. The roles and responsibilities a gaffer once had – over transfers, infrastructure, even playing style and formations – has largely been outsourced to a supporting cast with asinine-sounding titles: sporting director; technical director; head of football. Fans are now having to keep their eye out for a new cast of characters – not Glacticos, academy starlets or scouted South American wonderkids, but the overzealous technocrats who run their clubs.

It was a hill Amorim in particular was fated to die on. “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the coach… That is clear,” Amorim – who was officially announced as “head coach” of United in November 2024 – said after Sunday’s tawdry 1-1 draw at Leeds. Amorim was pushing back against United’s hierarchy – overseen by Ineos founder and billionaire Jim Ratcliffe – and its resistance to his tactics and transfer demands. Maresca’s disagreements with the Chelsea top brass over transfers was also big factor in his departure. Amorim’s comments on the weekend were, the Athletic writes, the “first time he turned his sharp tongue on the powers above”. It was also his last time.

There is a power struggle for the soul of football – and managers are not exempt from its forces. Football is going through another wave of change – as it did when the game was first professionalised, or when the breakaway Premier League was formed and in turn created a multi-billion-pound behemoth. There is a lot of money to be extracted, financially, from the game – mostly at the expense of the every-day, working-class fans that gives it its essence – and the byproducts are largely not pretty. The game’s earnest roots and average fans feel like a footnote in the priorities of the institutions that run world football. The decline of the “football manager”, of course, pales in comparison to other modern footballing ills: extinct lower-league clubs, Super Leagues, soaring ticket prices and World Cups being hosted in nation states with lamentable human rights records and equally contemptible leaders. But these seemingly disparate conditions are actually symptoms of modern football’s maximalist excesses. Perhaps, as we once knew it, the game really is gone.

