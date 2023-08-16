The rise of pity marketing

Illustration by Jonathan McHugh / Ikon Images

There are few behaviours considered more unflattering than actively seeking pity. For many, the thought of others feeling sorry for us is patronising or demeaning. But on social media, pity is a lucrative route to engagement and attention. It’s now become common for people to share sob stories – particularly ones about professional failure – in an apparent bid to gain support (and promotion and custom) from total strangers.

In the last few months, there have been countless examples. A writer shares a photo of an empty reading, and world-famous authors such as Neil Gaiman and Margaret Atwood reply with messages of support, while hundreds of others buy the author’s book. A young woman posts to TikTok that her mother had failed to sell any of her home-made Christmas decorations at a local market, resulting in a rush of online orders.

Two weeks ago, at the start of the Edinburgh Fringe, an actor named Georgie Grier posted on Twitter to say only one person had turned up to her one-woman preview show, attaching a picture of herself crying with the caption: “It’s fine, isn’t it? It’s fine…?” Within hours, she had thousands of replies – some of which came from famous comedians such as Jason Manford and Dara Ó Briain – encouraging her to keep going and informing her that they had bought tickets to future dates. The tweet went viral, inspiring a handful of “heart-warming” tabloid news stories along with it, and has now been viewed just under 15 million times.

The day after the tweet, Grier performed to a packed-out room. Many other performers and their supporters are now explicitly citing her viral success in attempts to sell tickets to other Fringe shows. While it may be true that Grier only had one audience member at her initial preview, people soon realised that she had posted a nearly identical tweet at the start of the Fringe in 2022. Pity moved tickets both times.

Related

[See also: The cultural divide no one wants to talk about]

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Using a “sob story” to advertise yourself is nothing new, and not all cases of public pitifulness come with an ulterior motive. But despite the suggestion that talking about failure continues to be “taboo”, the act of monetising narratives of failure has become commonplace online. It’s a blunt marketing tool that appeals to our most basic human impulses, and knows that – regardless of originality or quality – if we feel bad enough for someone, we might click “buy”. It emerges alongside the rise in pity as a social media currency, such as the popularity of “pity me” personal essays.

These cheap and often obvious tactics are linked to the shamelessness often rewarded by social media, where things most people would never dream of sharing beyond a close circle of friends are instead loudly professed – usually in a bid for attention – to hundreds, millions, of strangers. While reduced stigma around subjects such as body image or mental health issues is a net positive, the attention economy promotes extreme acts of self-disclosure that supply it with a never-ending stream of sensational, provocative content.

Yes, struggling artists deserve empathy – often the only thing standing between talented artists and their success is a little bit of support. But this trend indicates a growing belief that every artist deserves this kind of achievement and should be spared a brush with failure. Success should be earned on merit, not fleetingly bestowed by a pitying public. This manufactured pity instead blindly inflates the value of the work in question – as if to say: if the story is sad enough, the art is automatically good.

Given the returns pity marketing is generating, it will likely only become more prevalent. But this shallow metric of success will rarely provide long-term benefits for artists. Provoking our sympathy may result in a brief moment of viral fame, maybe even a taste of real success. But then we scroll on, moving our attention to the next briefly engrossing misfortune.

[See also: The age of digital outrage]