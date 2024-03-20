View all newsletters
Sign up to our newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
20 March 2024

When meditation goes wrong

A new podcast uncovers a wellness retreat linked to mental breakdowns and suicides.

By Rachel Cunliffe

Illustration by Roy Scott / Ikon Images

 When we consider addictions that can drive seemingly stable people to mental breakdown, we don’t tend to think about meditation. So how did healthy twin sisters end up so addicted to intensive meditation retreats that they are still “in recovery” years later?

That question drove Madison Marriage, the special-investigations editor at the Financial Times, to look into the Goenka network and the Vipassana meditation courses it runs all over the world. This is a four-part series, so it comes as no surprise the twins are not alone: while many rave about the benefits of the intensive ten-day silent retreats, some participants come away feeling their minds have been damaged in irrevocable, life-ruining ways. They suffer debilitating insomnia, anxiety, paranoia, terror, delusions and hallucinations. In the past seven years, there have been at least two deaths by suicide linked to Goenka retreats.

Marriage resists the urge to sensationalise, remaining sympathetic yet understated as she deals with these horrors. She learns there is substantial evidence for meditation-induced psychosis. Experts and participants liken the experience, which includes rigorous sensory deprivation, to a psychedelic trip. Both attempt to achieve altered states of consciousness.

There can be significant benefits – increased self-control, a sense of inner peace, perhaps even improved physical well-being – but there are also risks. Risks that participants are not warned of when signing up. Risks that those running retreats are not trained to handle, and that the network still refuses to admit exist.

I went into this expecting a tale of corruption, abuse and financial exploitation. In some ways, it sounds a lot like a cult. But no one is making any money and there is no cult leader (Satya Narayan Goenka, who popularised the technique, died in 2013). Instead, this story “is about a growing number of untrained people playing at the margins of some dangerous forces, all under the seemingly innocuous guise of self-improvement”. Which, in its own way, is even more terrifying.

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

The Retreat
Financial Times

[See also: The strange history of the pill]

Content from our partners
How Labour hopes to make the UK a leader in green energy
How Labour hopes to make the UK a leader in green energy
Spotlight
Is now the time to rethink health and care for older people? With Age UK
Is now the time to rethink health and care for older people? With Age UK
Spotlight
Development finance reform: the key to climate action
Development finance reform: the key to climate action
Spotlight

Topics in this article : ,

This article appears in the 20 Mar 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Easter Special 2024

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. The best way to sign up for The Green Transition is via spotlightonpolicy.substack.com
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU