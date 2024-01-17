Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
17 January 2024

Radio 4’s Child puts us on the cusp of life

India Rakusen has created a delightful mosaic of trivia about babies and the earliest stages of human life.

By Anna Leszkiewicz

Illustration by Mark Airs / Ikon Images

What is a baby? “Ah,” says a low, pleasing voice – I imagine a moustache. “A baby,  I think, is a kind of bundle of genetic potentials that is already the product of its experiences prenatally, and even pre-conception.” Eat your heart out, Freud. The voice belongs to the (moustache-less, but aptly named) child and adolescent psychotherapist Graham Music, who quotes Donald Winnicott’s famous phrase, “There is no such thing as a baby.” The baby’s identity is entirely dependent on their caregivers – but the foetus is also active from when it is an embryo, always acting and reacting, influencing the mother’s body. Music likens a foetus to a cosmonaut who takes over the spaceship of the mother’s body – changing it on a cellular level. “It isn’t like the mother is building the foetus– they’re building each other.”

Music is one of many voices in Child, a BBC Radio 4 show from presenter and producer India Rakusen, who has also made interesting, meandering series on the menstrual cycle and witches (28ish Days Later and Witch). In the first episode, she speaks to leading cell biologist Magdelana Żernika-Goetz about the earliest days of life, when a jumble of cells known as the embryoblast divides into the “epiblast” (“such a good word!”) and the “hypoblast”. The historian Elinor Cleghorn talks about some of the earliest recorded experiences of pregnancy, including a girl of 12 who, on the eve of her wedding, left her childhood toys to Artemis, the Greek goddess who protects young girls during puberty, pregnancy and childbirth. “We’ve lost… the permission to tell stories about how it feels to be two people in one being,” she says – experiences that speak to “the most fundamental questions about humanity and about the future of what it means to be human”.

Rakusen is guided by sheer curiosity, and has a magpie-like instinct for interesting details. The result is a delightful mosaic of trivia. Lean in close to each fact, thought and observation. Then step back, and see the picture that emerges.

Child
BBC Radio 4, 19 January, 2.45pm; available on catch-up

[See also: Music in a time of war]

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday - from the New Statesman. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Content from our partners
"Once it's gone, it's gone": How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
“Once it’s gone, it’s gone”: How data in the cloud can help restore the natural world
Chris Stone
Why younger "boomers" need more policy attention and support
Why younger “boomers” need more policy attention and support
Caroline Abrahams
How to turn the life sciences “superpower” ambition into reality
How to turn the life sciences “superpower” ambition into reality
Şeyda Atadan Memiş

Topics in this article : , ,

This article appears in the 17 Jan 2024 issue of the New Statesman, Trump’s Revenge