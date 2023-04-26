Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Radio & Podcasts
26 April 2023

Jon Ronson’s The Debutante and the myth of the “lone wolf” terrorist

This Audible podcast series delves into the white-supremacist world of Timothy McVeigh and asks: could the Oklahoma City bombing have been prevented?

By Anna Leszkiewicz

A visitor looks at the faces of some of the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing at the Oklahoma National Memorial museum. Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On 19 April 1995, a truck bomb exploded outside a federal government building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people, including 19 children. It is still the deadliest domestic terror attack in US history. It was carried out by the white supremacist Timothy McVeigh, who claimed to be avenging the deaths at the Waco siege in Texas exactly two years earlier, in which a confrontation between a religious sect called the Branch Davidians and the FBI ended in the deaths of four federal agents and 82 cult members. McVeigh is often called a “lone wolf” terrorist – but did he really act alone?

The Debutante, a new Audible series from Jon Ronson, looks to one individual to answer this question: Carol Howe. Howe was a beautiful young woman from Tulsa, adopted into a wealthy family at birth, and a former debutante (though by all accounts, a reluctant one – Ronson admits he just couldn’t resist taking that detail for his title). Rebellious, angry, unhappy, Howe began phoning a hotline called “Dial-A-Racist”, had an enormous swastika tattooed on her arm, and fell in with a hard-right, white-supremacist group called the White Aryan Resistance (it attracted members for whom the Ku Klux Klan was not extreme enough) and a white-separatist cult known only as “The Order”.

So far, so racist. Unambiguously so, you might think. But at some point, Howe supposedly turned informant on those in her orbit – including individuals who, some say, were with McVeigh in the lead-up to the bombing.

Ronson asks if Howe was a true informant, and if, were she taken seriously, the bombing might have been stopped. With his trademark combination of curiosity and wit, he reveals an underground network of racists operating out of shadowy enclaves, gun shows and fundamentalist churches. Both Howe and McVeigh were part of this world, whether or not their specific circles overlapped. Through interviews with experts, investigators and former members of these groups, one thing becomes clear: white supremacy thrives in packs. Even the lone wolf is never truly “alone”.

The Debutante
Audible

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: The BBC podcast series A Very British Cult is dark and gripping]

Content from our partners
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
How to make your business indispensable in the green economy
Spotlight
How smart meters can boost Britain's energy resilience
How smart meters can boost Britain’s energy resilience
Spotlight
What next for businesses after the Budget?
What next for businesses after the Budget?
Spotlight

Topics in this article : , , , ,

This article appears in the 26 Apr 2023 issue of the New Statesman, The New Tragic Age