Fi and Jane: live and uncensored

It’s getting hard to keep track of the BBC heavyweights who have broken free of Broadcasting House and can now be found opining elsewhere. There’s The News Agents trio Emily Maitlis, Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, who have just launched their weekday podcast on LBC (where the New Statesman’s own Andrew Marr also has a flagship show), while Andrew Neil has found a new home grilling politicians on Channel 4.

So there were some eyebrows raised at the announcement that Times Radio had lured Jane Garvey and Fi Glover, two women who have spent a combined 63 years at the Beeb and have hosted Fortunately, one of its most popular podcasts, since 2017.

Why did they leave? Whatever the internal politics are at W1A, the official reason is that this – a live Monday-to-Thursday afternoon show, reacting to the day’s news – is a genuinely exciting proposition. Glover says the pair “have talked about ourselves as much as we want to, and we found the offer of a return to solid journalism appealing”, while in the trailer for their new show Garvey compares the difference between live radio and podcasting to “swimming naked in a pool and doing it in a wetsuit”.

Still, the set-up will be familiar to Fortunately fans. While the topics are now sourced from stories in the Times, the draw remains how engaging the hosts are to listen to. In the debut episode, they riffed on everything from hotel costs in Liverpool on Eurovision weekend to public information campaigns on saving energy.

Related

Admittedly, it’s a little jarring to hear them discuss civilian casualties in Ukraine and the threat of nuclear war just after trailing an interview with Jamie Oliver, but Garvey and Glover are experts at segueing from soft to hard topics while keeping the tone appropriate and the pace smooth. Political insights come sandwiched between interludes of cosy fireside chit-chat.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy THANK YOU Close

There’s nothing special about the format – except that it is still vanishingly rare to have a national news programme fronted by two women. Maybe that’s the lesson the BBC should take away.

Jane Garvey and Fi Glover

Times Radio, Mon-Thurs, 3pm-5pm

[See also: The podcast Hoaxed packages suburban trauma as grim entertainment]