The NS Poem: If No One Turns

If no one turns to your lonely call, go on alone.
Out alone, out alone, out alone, go on alone.
If (unfortunate one), none says a word
but timid faces all turn away, unheard
then opening all
your heart, let your dear word flower, speak out alone.
If (unfortunate one) on your dark journey
there is none to meet you, but all turn back blindly –
then with your feet
bloodied by thorns of the path, step on alone.
If (unfortunate one) none offers you light
in the night that great storms disturb, but doors are shut tight –
then with lightning’s barb
alight at your chest’s very ribs, burn on alone.
Rabindranath Tagore wrote this song in 1904. This is a modern translation from the Bengali by Joe Winter, whose books include “The Golden Boat” (Carcanet Press)
This article appears in the 11 Feb 2026 issue of the New Statesman, Labour in free fall
Join the debateSubscribe here to comment