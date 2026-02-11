The NS Poem: If No One Turns

If no one turns to your lonely call, go on alone.

Out alone, out alone, out alone, go on alone.

If (unfortunate one), none says a word

but timid faces all turn away, unheard

then opening all

your heart, let your dear word flower, speak out alone.

If (unfortunate one) on your dark journey

there is none to meet you, but all turn back blindly –

then with your feet

bloodied by thorns of the path, step on alone.

If (unfortunate one) none offers you light

in the night that great storms disturb, but doors are shut tight –

then with lightning’s barb

alight at your chest’s very ribs, burn on alone.

Rabindranath Tagore wrote this song in 1904. This is a modern translation from the Bengali by Joe Winter, whose books include “The Golden Boat” (Carcanet Press)

