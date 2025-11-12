The NS Poem: marsh fever

marsh fever

is an old name

for malaria

when the fens held islands

of wolves over chalk

and the insects felled a man in a week

the coming and going will kill you best

stay put and be bit

for go two weeks

without puncture and find yourself dead

next moon brother

a constant exposure is better than none

we’re wolf meat in winter

dug up from wet ground

then wolf meet in summer

bitten and drawn

how marsh fever brother

is wolf fever

a blood tie between

man and beast and mini-beast

tell me not to howl

as my flesh burns over chalk

the pale white paths at night

like moon

like calling



brother home

brother home

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £2 per month Subscribe

Rebecca Ferrier’s book “The Salt Bind” (John Murray Press) will be published in January 2026

[Further reading: David Szalay’s Flesh wins the Booker Prize]