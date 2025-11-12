Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Culture
  2. Poetry
12 November 2025

The NS Poem: marsh fever

A new poem by Rebecca Ferrier

By Rebecca Ferrier

Photo by Colin Hutton/Milenium Images

marsh fever

is an old name            
for malaria
when the fens held islands   
of wolves over chalk
and the insects felled a man in a week

the coming and going will kill you best
stay put and be bit     
for go two weeks
without puncture and find yourself dead

next moon     brother
a constant exposure is better than none

we’re wolf meat in winter
dug up from wet ground
then wolf meet in summer
bitten and drawn

how marsh fever       brother
is wolf fever
a blood tie between
man and beast and mini-beast

tell me not to howl
as my flesh burns over chalk
the pale white paths at night

like moon
like calling

brother home
brother home 

Treat yourself or a friend this Christmas to a New Statesman subscription from £2 per month

Rebecca Ferrier’s book “The Salt Bind” (John Murray Press) will be published in January 2026

[Further reading: David Szalay’s Flesh wins the Booker Prize]

Content from our partners
Housing to curate communities
Housing to curate communities
Tom Goodall
Getting Britain's over-50s back to work
Getting Britain’s over-50s back to work
Catherine Foot
The new climate reality and systemic financial risk
The new climate reality and systemic financial risk
Richard Folland and Laurie Laybourn

Topics in this article :