View all newsletters
Sign up to our newsletters

Support 110 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
  2. Books
  3. Essential Reading
21 February 2024

Anna Burns’s Milkman and the politics of hatred

Her Belfast-set novel upended my understanding of the Catholic Church and its history of prejudice.

By Mary McAleese

Illustration by Barbara Gibson

I first heard about Anna Burns’s Milkman from my cousin. He and I both grew up in the Ardoyne district of Belfast, both lost our homes there through sectarian violence. But he knows that I am a very impatient reader. So he said: “I’m going to recommend this book, but you absolutely must stick with it. It will reward your patience.” And never was a truer word said.

Like me, Burns is from north Belfast. Her novel, which won the 2018 Booker Prize, is set there during the Troubles and shows what it is like to live in a ghetto where the politics of hatred has metastasised, and where misogyny, hatred and sectarianism exist in a cacophony. She writes not as a rarefied observer but rather as somebody who’s been pushed and shoved yet keeps insisting on their right to be an individual when people all around want them to conform, and not necessarily to something that is good.

Burns’s style is initially quite disconcerting. But as you get into it, you realise just how courageous it is. The humanity of this woman is ferocious. I had never before had the experience of almost being bereft that I had to turn a page. It made me think about all the other places that the book could have been set, where the politics of neglect have allowed a system where people who could be decent become capable of great evil.

In Milkman, religious prejudices underpin a lot of the violence. After I finished it, I started to reread the history of the Catholic Church, which I grew up in. I looked back to when it was an empire with armies that killed people. I discovered for the first time in my life that St Augustine was a thoroughgoing bully, who believed in forcing faith down people’s throats. Put it like this: Anna Burns sent me on a journey of relearning that has been a miracle of the mind for me.

Mary McAleese is chancellor of Trinity College Dublin. She was president of Ireland from 1997 to 2011

Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

[See also: Yoko Ono’s seriously playful art]

Content from our partners
How to tackle the UK's plastic pollution problem – with Coca-Cola
How to tackle the UK’s plastic pollution problem – with Coca-Cola
Spotlight
The hard truth about soft skills
The hard truth about soft skills
Ayesha Baloch
Why we need a national employment service
Why we need a national employment service
Victoria Head

Topics in this article : , ,
Select and enter your email address Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU