Leslie Jamison’s Splinters captures the paradoxes of motherhood

Photo by Grace Ann Leadbetter

Leslie Jamison gives this advice to her non-fiction writing students: “You have to dislodge the cocktail-party version of the story in order to get at the more complicated version lurking beneath the anecdote.” She doesn’t want their break-ups “summarised”. She wants to read about them “stress-eating cookies as big as their palms, their fingers smelling like iron after leaning against an ex’s rusty fire escape”.

Reading Splinters, it is clear that Jamison follows her own rules. While the American author’s previous books – which include The Empathy Exams, an essay collection on the theme of understanding, and The Recovering, an autobiographical study of alcoholism – blended life-writing and criticism, this is her first memoir proper. The book details her experience of caring for her young daughter following her separation from her husband. But that, of course, is just the cocktail-party top line. Really, Splinters is a treatise on the contradictions of being a mother, a partner, a daughter and an artist – singly, and all at once.

The book’s opening pages – in a section entitled “Milk” – flit back and forth in time, between the end of Jamison’s five-year relationship with the novelist Charles Bock (she refers to him just as “C”); her move with her 13-month-old daughter out of the couple’s home and into a sublet; conversations with a divorce lawyer; then back to she and C falling in love; forward again to their daughter’s birth; further forward to teaching university classes; and further back to experiencing her parents’ break-up, aged 11. Throughout, Jamison stacks up sensory, domestic details. “In those early days, he was a man frying little disks of sausage on a hot plate in a Paris garret, asking me to marry him. Making me laugh so hard I slipped off our red couch,” she writes. Five years later, in a new home with her daughter, it’s: “Our nights were full of instant ramen and clementines. My fingers smelled like oranges all winter.”

Jamison’s love for her daughter is the crux of this book. “I had imagined many things about motherhood, but never this specific thing: how good it would feel to watch my daughter grin at the simple joy of a tomato breaking open in her mouth.” Time and time again, she prises open everyday scenes and extracts queasily beautiful images.

But in a book so distinctly about mothering, it is even more affecting to read of Jamison’s relationship with her mother – which anchors her but brings other tensions. After her daughter has health complications in the days following her birth, Jamison turns first to her mother with the news that the baby is going to be OK. This act is at the centre of the breakdown of her marriage. For months afterwards C asks: “Why not me?” She can hardly explain it except to describe their bond in linguistic terms: “To talk about her love for me would feel tautological; she has always defined my notion of what love is.”

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com The Salvo Our Thursday ideas newsletter, delving into philosophy, criticism, and intellectual history. The best way to sign up for The Salvo is via thesalvo.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

In the following chapters, Jamison recalls her next boyfriends, a tattooed musician she names “the tumbleweed”, and a hedge fund worker she calls “the ex-philosopher”. During dinners and WhatsApp conversations, she is figuring out how to be a mother and a woman who dates, a carer and an artist, a teacher and a daughter. She quotes Marina Abramović and Judy Chicago, artists who have spoken publicly of their choice not to have children, lest parenthood “encumber” their career. She writes an essay about the sculptor Donald Judd, who made much of his work while a single father. As part of her research, Jamison interviews Judd’s son, Flavin, to ask how his father’s life as a parent shaped his life as an artist. She is “desperate” for him to tell her that “being a parent meant you could make art that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise”. Flavin doesn’t give her what she is looking for, insisting that his father’s art existed separately from his parenting. Jamison rails “against this easy refutation of influence”. When her life’s meaning is so tangled, she can’t fathom how anyone else’s was ever so clear cut.

Splinters doesn’t conclude with a resolution or life lesson. Earlier in the book, Jamison describes how the third time her father got married, her mother officiated the ceremony. Her parents’ “improbable closeness” is something at which people often marvel. But she has come to admire their “shared ability to hold contradictory feelings”. Leslie Jamison’s bold, thematically contrapuntal writing does just that too.

Splinters: A Memoir

Leslie Jamison

Granta, 272pp, £16.99

Purchasing a book may earn the NS a commission from Bookshop.org, who support independent bookshops

[See also: Motherhood, the most political experience of my life]