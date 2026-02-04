How Wuthering Heights seduced its readers

Photo by Warner Bros

rive me mad” implored the first billboards advertising director Emerald Fennell’s forthcoming film. So proverbial for passionate extremity is Emily Brontë’s novel that Wuthering Heights did not even need to feature on the adverts, which loudly proclaimed the film as a story of erotic compulsion. Is this what Brontë gave us? Is it why teenagers with a literary bent still love her novel?

‘“Drive me mad” is a phrase that does come from the book; it is spoken by Heathcliff, immediately after his beloved Catherine’s death, as he begs her ghost to haunt him. “I know that ghosts have wandered on Earth. Be with me always – take any form – drive me mad!” As he finishes speaking, he smashes his head against the trunk of a tree, already stained with “splashes of blood” from earlier acts of self-violence. Maddened is just what he is.

Is Wuthering Heights a story of sexual obsession that we can still recognise? Fennell has said that she wants to do justice to the “primal, sexual” aspects of the novel. Yet the book is unusual in its depiction of sexual desire, which is obscure or unsatisfied or sublimated into anger. You might not guess from all the passionate embraces in film adaptations, but the love between Heathcliff and Catherine is never consummated. It is rooted in their shared childhood and early adolescence: she is only 15 when she becomes engaged to Edgar Linton, and the spurned Heathcliff, overhearing her say that “It would degrade me to marry Heathcliff now”, leaves Wuthering Heights, in the Yorkshire moors where they live, for three years. Only on his return, finding her married and mortally ill, does he, observed by housekeeper Nelly Dean, get to grasp her and give her “more kisses than ever he gave in his life before, I dare say”. The fact that she is five months pregnant by her husband is mentioned only six chapters later, when, aged just 18, she dies a few hours after the premature birth of her daughter – as if the reality of her marital sex life is to be ignored.

Nelly Dean, with the privileged access of a servant to the Earnshaw and Linton families, narrates most of the novel to a prim gentleman called Lockwood, who has rented Thrushcross Grange, the Lintons’ former home. Everything is filtered through these two, and the accounts of other characters that they report. The stories within stories can be dizzying. At one stage, for instance, Lockwood is telling the reader of what Nelly Dean has told him of what Isabella told her of a violent quarrel between Hindley Earnshaw and Heathcliff. What we see and hear is utterly removed from any authorial judgment. Who knows what Emily Brontë thought of how her characters behave? Film adaptations have been powerless to replicate the novel’s complex business of narrations within narrations.

Lockwood’s narration, which opens and closes the novel, holds within it a story that goes back 30 years – a family saga reaching across generations. With him we look into a world where characters are driven by passions that are extreme and sometimes unintelligible. The attentive reader will surely share his fascinated incomprehension. Heathcliff’s emotional expressions sometimes verge on absurdity. Comparing his love for Catherine to Edgar Linton’s, he declares, “If he loved with all the powers of his puny being, he couldn’t love as much in 80 years, as I could in a day.”

As well as being a vehicle of passion, the novel is a thing of great formal intricacy. Time is Emily Brontë’s element, and her novel has the most beautifully elaborate time scheme of almost any 19th-century novel. (Like Jane Austen, the author worked with calendars, or almanacs, to ensure a consistent internal chronology.) Events take place in times distant from its Victorian readers. First published in 1847, it begins with a date, “1801”, that thrusts the story back into the past, even for its original readers – for most, beyond their own memories. Once Nelly Dean begins narrating, it then travels even further back, for the unfolding of the story of Catherine and Heathcliff, to the 1770s and 1780s – the equivalent of a novel of today setting its main action in the 1950s and 1960s. We are removed to a time as well as a place cut off from the world. This is a Victorian novel designed to escape its times, with less connection to Victorian values than any other novel of the period.

The novel’s narrative structure enacts the way in which the present is sucked back into the past, but we are also sometimes jolted into the present tense of Lockwood’s confused processing of what he has been hearing and seeing. Present jars against past. Interruptions keep reminding us we are listening to a narration by Nelly Dean – “The clock is on the stroke of 11” – even as Lockwood urges her to continue. The reader shares with Lockwood the experience of waking up from a different time – the shock of re-entering the present.

Seasons revolve throughout the novel, each marker of the time of year usually a description of the weather:

On an afternoon in October, or the beginning of November, a fresh watery afternoon, when the turf and paths were rustling with moist, withered leaves, and the cold, blue sky was half hidden by clouds – dark grey streamers, rapidly mounting from the west and boding abundant rain.

Meteorology had never been so precise in English fiction before. Types of cloud and the weather they portend are exactly described. We are used to hearing Wuthering Heights being called “elemental”, and certainly its characters are closer to the elements than in most novels, closer to the cold and the wet, but also to the occasional blessing of warm days. Everyone is season-sensitive.

The reader may hardly be conscious of the frequent small details of the ever-changing weather, but they accumulate to convince us that this is a real place, with its own special climate. The sense of place is extraordinary, yet also utterly remote. In the novel’s first paragraph, Lockwood marvels at his new-found disconnect from the world. “In all England, I do not believe that I could have fixed on a situation so completely removed from the stir of society”. He jokes that it is “a perfect misanthropist’s Heaven”, which is as ill-judged as most of his jokes. Hatred of your fellow human beings does indeed flourish in this place. “My mind is so eternally secluded in itself,” says Heathcliff, near the novel’s end.

This is less a love story than a hate story. Like several other film adaptations of Brontë’s novel, Fennell’s version will apparently stop at its mid-point, with the death of Catherine. We will not have the complicated enactment of Heathcliff’s revenge: his tricking of Hindley Earnshaw out of the property of Wuthering Heights and ensuring his early death (aged 27) through alcoholism; his degradation of Hindley’s son, Hareton; his cunning arrangement of the marriage of Catherine, daughter of Edgar Linton, to his enfeebled son, Linton, ensuring that he becomes the owner of Thrushcross Grange, the Lintons’ family home. Ironically, without its second phase, the story is a grimmer one. It excludes the growing affection and final marriage of Hareton Earnshaw and Catherine Linton. In Brontë’s telling, these two finally escape the bitterness and fury of the older generation.

It is strange that Heathcliff has become a Byronic anti-hero, even sex symbol. He expresses contempt for Isabella Linton’s marrying him “under a delusion… picturing in me a hero of romance”. However abused he was by the jealous Hindley in his youth, his extreme violence is unforgivable. On his first visit to Wuthering Heights, Lockwood notices that, when young Catherine answers him back, Heathcliff lifts his hand and she instantly springs to a safer distance, “obviously acquainted with its weight”. Much later in the book, we actually see him strike her down. Isabella describes how, when the drunken Hindley confronts him with a knife and pistol, Heathcliff wrenches them from his grasp, slashing Hindley’s arm. He then “kicked and trampled on him, and dashed his head repeatedly against the flags”. When Isabella tells him that he would have proved an “abominable” husband to Catherine too, he throws a knife at her head, cutting her beneath the ear. She throws a knife back at him. Violence spreads from one character to another. No film has dared do justice to it.

The first reviewers were both intrigued and repelled. “The general effect is inexpressibly painful. We know nothing in the whole range of our fictitious literature which presents such shocking pictures of the worst forms of humanity,” wrote one. Yet the same reviewer added, “The reality of unreality has never been so aptly illustrated as in the scenes of almost savage life which Ellis Bell has brought so vividly before us”. “The reality of unreality” seems a good phrase for the credibility and yet utter peculiarity of this novel, which will always take us to its own remote place and time zone.

Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë

