Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Culture
17 January 2023

Prince Harry’s Spare breaks UK non-fiction book sales records

The memoir appears to have beaten growing “Harry fatigue”.

By Ellen Peirson-Hagger

Photo by Justin Tallis/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, is the UK’s fastest-selling non-fiction book since records began. The autobiography, which details the prince’s strained relationship with his family and which was leaked in the press before publication, has sold 467,183 paper copies in its first week, according to Nielsen BookData. The book’s publisher, Bantam, reports that Spare has sold 750,000 copies across hardback, audio and ebook.

Spare sold more than ten times the volume of the next highest selling title, the cookbook Bored of Lunch by Nathan Anthony. The previous fastest seller in Nielsen BookData’s printed book records, kept since 1998, was the original Pinch of Nom cookbook, which sold 210,506 copies in its first week in 2019.

Spare was immediately an evident hit, breaking the record for first-day non-fiction sales in the UK with 400,000 sales across hardback, ebook and audiobook formats, and including pre-orders. In the US it sold over one million copies on its first day, overtaking the record of 890,000 set by Barack Obama’s A Promised Land in 2020. 

Statistics from Nielsen BookData show that Spare has sold four times as many paper copies as the previous fastest-selling memoir, the football manager Alex Ferguson’s My Autobiography (2013). Third, now, is Tony Blair’s A Journey (2010), in which the former prime minister reflected on his role in the Iraq war and described his difficult relationship with Gordon Brown. Michelle Obama’s Becoming (2018), previously the UK’s tenth fastest-selling memoir, which sold 66,409 copies in its first week, no longer sits in the top ten.

Spare’s success comes in spite of seemingly growing “Harry fatigue”. While 12.4 million people watched Harry and Meghan’s March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey on ITV and the couple’s Netflix docuseries was the UK’s most watched subscription TV series of 2022, Harry’s interview with Tom Bradby in January peaked at 4.6 million viewers: beaten by the 5.3 million who tuned into the BBC’s Happy Valley the same day.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications.
THANK YOU

Sales of Spare have been helped by aggressive marketing campaigns, with the book available for half its retail price – £14 rather than £28 – at Waterstones and Amazon.

Content from our partners
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Sherif Tawfik: The Middle East and Africa are ready to lead on the climate
Spotlight
Harnessing breakthrough thinking
Harnessing breakthrough thinking
Susan Rienow
How deception can become your friend
How deception can become your friend
Kash Valji

[See also: What Prince Harry's Spare reveals about the savagery of monarchy]

Topics in this article : , , ,