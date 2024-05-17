The unlikely alliance of Robert F Kennedy Jr and Russell Brand

Photo comp: John Lamparski/Getty Images & Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Robert F Kennedy Junior wants to bring America back to its glory days. His argument is simple: the vitality, optimism and national pride that his uncle, John F Kennedy, so successfully cultivated died with him in 1963. (RFK blames the CIA.) Since then, RFK describes a United States subsumed by darkness: a nation overrun by kleptocrats, where business profits from pollution, and where the big-pharma industrial complex conspires to make Americans sick. If there were an event that captured the country’s twisted soul and poorly wired priorities, RFK would probably name the pandemic.

In his quest to trade on his family’s name and heal the fault lines of a divided nation, RFK is making a third-candidate bid for the White House with running mate Nicole Shanahan (a formerly under-the-radar Silicon Valley investor, and ex-wife of Google founder Sergey Brin). RFK is a crank: he suggested George W Bush stole the 2004 election, has long claimed that vaccines cause autism, and argued that Covid-19 was “ethnically targeted” (though he is unsure whether deliberately so). At the same time, some of his other positions are surprisingly sane: he is a former environmental lawyer and fights for green policies, he is anxious about wealth inequality, and has called for a higher minimum wage; he is tough on the border and pro labour unions. These inconsistencies almost make him seem sympathetic.

Given his lofty ambitions – befitting of a Kennedy – RFK has sought ideological allies in strange places. But any demands to be taken seriously – already weakened by his conspiratorial instincts – have been undermined by his adoption of Russell Brand as a quasi-sidekick. First, Brand interviewed RFK on a characteristically rambling podcast last year. And then, last night, Brand appeared on stage at a Kennedy-Shanahan campaign event in Nashville, receiving somewhat of a hero’s welcome.

Brand was a questionable figure even before the sexual assault allegations made against him by a joint Channel 4 and Sunday Times investigation last year. Four women accused Brand of rape, assault and emotional abuse. He has been questioned by the police but strongly denies all allegations.

Brand has come to represent a strange nexus: where the old British left – replete with its cynicism and a tendency for self-destruction – meets the new American right – with all its insularity and earnestness. The once-venerated populist used to be a regular on Newsnight and attend anti-austerity marches on Whitehall. In 2015 he endorsed Ed Miliband. Now he launches into angry sermons about the mainstream media, the ghoulish pharmaceutical industry, alludes to vague establishment plots, and grins alongside Donald Trump Jr. The confidence with which Brand glides between America First-isms and worshipping Bernie Sanders makes him living proof of horseshoe theory.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

And now with his endorsement of RFK, Brand’s evolution from British TV comedian to American culture warrior is all but complete. Perhaps it was inevitable: there is no obvious political home for someone of Brand’s ilk in Britain. The Tories are too priggish and staid (they might have forced him to wear a tie), and have none of the conspiratorial zeal of the new American right. And to someone of Brand’s disposition, the liberal normies are just as bad: another wing of the establishment pulling the strings of the country to line their pockets. Maybe Brand and the endlessly contradictory RFK Jr are not such unusual allies.

Kennedy’s choice to associate with Brand – a kind of force of cosmic darkness – reveals poor political judgement. But the pairing captures something true about the soul of America: confused, sincere, unhappy, on a quest for a stable sense of self but far from realising it. And his motivations – to restore the national vitality he saw under his uncle’s reign – might well be pure. But whoever it is that will lead America back to this imagined halcyon past, it will certainly not be Russell Brand.

[See also: The rise and fall of Russell Brand]