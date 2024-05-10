The Baby Reindeer media circus

Netflix

On 8 May Benjamin King, head of policy for Netflix UK, defended the streamer’s hit programme Baby Reindeer in front of a parliamentary select committee. Baby Reindeer – based on a true story, as the opening credits note – follows a depressed barman, Richard Gadd (who plays himself), and the increasingly deranged activity of his stalker Martha. It did not take long for a cadre of amateur sleuths to identify the (alleged!) real-life inspiration for Martha: a Scottish woman called Fiona Harvey.

As Harvey was catapulted into mainstream consciousness (Baby Reindeer will be among Netflix’s most popular series ever) the tension became obvious: had Netflix failed in its duty of care to protect the identity of a seemingly vulnerable woman? Ought it not have taken better precaution to distance the art from the muse? King was defensive: “We didn’t want to anonymise that or make it generic to the point where it was no longer his story, because that would undermine the intent behind the show,” King said. “I personally wouldn’t be comfortable with a world in which we decided it was better that Richard was silenced and not allowed to tell the story.”

Now Netflix can thank Piers Morgan for chucking another log on the fire. Last night Morgan interviewed Harvey on his YouTube show Uncensored (which has 2.7 million subscribers). The whole world had heard Gadd’s version of events – obsessive stalking, an assault, a criminal conviction – so now it was time for Harvey’s right of reply, Morgan contended. In the hour-long conversation Harvey was defiant and, at times, rather hard to believe. Did she send 41,000 emails to Gadd? “Absolutely not,” she said. “I don’t think I sent him anything.” Or, maybe she did. Erm, perhaps a handful?

The “right of reply” argument is moot. Baby Reindeer is fiction, and so it has no obligation to be a faithful rendition of reality. It does not need to offer its characters a fair hearing. It speaks to a cosmic failure on the audience’s part to make such demands of art, or to think the source material is the most interesting thing about Baby Reindeer. I am reminded of the endless quest to find out who is really depicted in the Mona Lisa. (A merchant’s wife? Da Vinci’s lover? Who cares!) It’s a shallow means of engaging with a work. Harvey is not the most interesting thing about Baby Reindeer – an interview with her adds nothing to the conversations the series raises. And that’s before we consider the question of whether Harvey is being exploited by such media attention.

But the lure for Piers Morgan is obvious. Baby Reindeer is one of the most popular shows on television, and – though the cast have argued that amateur sleuths who identified Harvey have “missed the point” of the series – many viewers are keen to know the grim details of the real-life story that inspired it.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

This blurring of the private and public realm mimics the circus cruelty of Noughties television: the exploitation of the working class on The Jeremy Kyle Show; the ritual humiliation of maladjusted contestants on The X Factor; the voyeurism of Big Brother; the aesthetic and moral squalor of the sketch show Little Britain. This mode of entertainment – prying, callous – is in the DNA of Britain.

Morgan, a former tabloid editor whose television career began in the Noughties, sits at the heart of that culture. But he is also one of the most skilled interviewers in the British media – and this particular cynical publicity stunt is a waste of his talents. It is also unworthy of our attention, though that hasn’t stopped us tuning in. In less than 24 hours, Morgan’s interview with Harvey has been watched 4.5 million times.

[See also: The internet has ruined true stories]