The Soho House bubble is over

Credit: Soho House

The only thing worse than people who love private members’ clubs are the people that poke fun at them.

They make themselves easy victims, I’ll admit. Particularly the McDonalds of private member clubs, Soho House. But that’s why whenever you’re faced with a Hattie rambling on about the “creative, bohemian vibe” the £3,000 a year club has, or how “it’s like so exclusive and discreet”, you grit your teeth and be the bigger person. You certainly don’t say something like, “discretion doesn’t matter Hattie, because nobody knows who you are and hardly anyone knew who your grandmother was, either. And it can’t be that discreet because you’ve been going on about it for half an hour.” That would be childish.

Us non-members, us non-creative, non-exclusive types might catch a break soon after a report came out last week that claimed that the chain was destined for the same fate as the now bankrupt WeWork. Down the swanny. According to GlassHouse Research, Soho House had a “broken business model” with “questionable accounting”, and had expansion “into less affluent cities for revenue growth, the persistent lack of profitability, overcrowding, a perceived decline in service quality” to blame. Soho House hit back, claiming this was all “false and misleading”, but it appears it was too late, as for the first time since its opening, the “exclusive” club’s membership numbers were poked fun of and posted all over the internet. At 250,000 members, the hive mind of the internet has a point. It’s hardly cosy.

But like I said, we shouldn’t hate them all. Private members’ clubs serve the same purpose as a shiny car on finance or the unread copy of War and Peace on a bookshelf. It’s the same reason you’d buy a copy of the Atlantic to put on your coffee table when you don’t read the Atlantic and you’d much prefer to spend your afternoons gawking at the pages of OK! magazine. It makes you feel better about yourself and is – probably – cheaper and easier than therapy. If you’re in, look at the bright side. It’s probably a good place for a first date, and their signature drink, the Picante, isn’t bad. Some of the clubs even have a pool. If you’re out, it’s a great way to know who you should and shouldn’t go on a first date with.

It’s all about trial and error with these clubs. My first time at a Soho House was a few years ago when I had just arrived in London with big dreams and a small bank account. Somebody asked me to accompany them and I jumped at the chance. Members only? Alright, Kate Moss. Sign me up. After waiting in the lobby for 20 minutes while the lady at the counter looked us up and down and asked repeatedly about the membership details, I walked upstairs to what resembled my old workplace – a Premier Inn hotel bar. A few years later I tried again, but to my dismay, the ones in New York only got worse. The clientele ranges from insufferable Instagram models, Z-list ‘slebs and horny old men salivating in the corner.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. Sign up directly at saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. Sign up directly at morningcall.substack.com Events and Offers Stay up to date with NS events, subscription offers & updates. The Green Transition Weekly analysis of the shift to a new economy from the New Statesman's Spotlight on Policy team. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

But, one man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure. Every now and then I get a text from one of my girlfriends talking about how they’re thinking of pissing away three grand on a membership. None of these young, intelligent women think that a golden ticket to Soho House will help their social status or cool factor. But they are usually fed up with something and think the answer is behind the door of 40 Greek Street. “What if I pack it all in and become an influencer, Soho House is the place to start, right?” Or, sometimes, they’re looking for a free dinner with an expensive date. “Sometimes a girl just wants a temporary romance with a man whose family hasn’t worked in six generations.” The conversations usually end with me saying, “It’s a lot of money. If you still want to in a month then do it.” They never do.

As for London members clubs, if you’re looking for the feeling of a shiny new car without a shiny new car, there are plenty of others to choose from that feel a bit more in vogue. There’s the Groucho, the private members’ club in Dean Street for the mee-jah types, or, as a friend calls it, the only place in London where you can quickly and reliably get cocaine. Then there’s the Garrick Club, only for members that are, sorry, have, a dick. Then there’s 5 Hertford Street, frequented by the likes of Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. On second thoughts, just buy a Mercedes.