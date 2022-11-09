In Qatar’s paranoid parallel universe, the World Cup is just a prop in a theatre of war

Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images for Supreme Committee 2022

In December 2018, the BBC sent its sports news correspondent Richard Conway to Qatar to investigate the country’s preparations for the next World Cup, four years out. And yet, given the many moral and logistical qualms already hanging over the tournament, the package that emerged seemed incurious. Concerns over labour rights were briefly mentioned, but no human rights groups were interviewed, and instead a member of the Qatari organising committee was given ample time to argue that the country was reforming.

Other potential objections were swatted away. “It’s like a very nice British summer’s day,” Conway said, thermometer in hand, rebutting any qualms over the climate. Three local interviewees testified to Qataris’ love of football. Conway himself whooped and squealed as he rode a camel and raced a buggy over the desert sand dunes. “The hosts,” Conway concluded, “have a self-belief that football can deliver a brighter future for all.”

Five months after this package was aired, it was announced that Conway would be leaving the BBC. Shortly afterwards, he began working as a consultant for Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. Part of his job was to pinpoint journalists responsible for producing critical coverage of Qatar’s staging of the World Cup, and quietly persuade them of the wrongness of their arguments.

Conway’s appointment was a reminder of a principle that has guided much of Qatar’s strategy since long before it was awarded the biggest prize in football: if you have a message to send, it is worth having the right messenger.

Related

You may have read recently that the Qatari government has been paying for hundreds of fans, including some from England and Wales, to travel to the World Cup in return for acting as brand ambassadors for the tournament. The fans have been provided with free tickets, travel and accommodation on the condition that they participate in official events, promote their experience on social media, and like and share posts related to the tournament.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The New Statesman Daily The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: Why have so many of England’s golden generation failed as football managers?]

However, it has also been reported that members of the so-called Fan Leader Network will be expected to vet and report critical content posted by fellow fans. “You agree to report any offensive, degrading or abusive comments to the Supreme Committee,” the code of conduct stipulates, according to a copy seen by the New York Times. This is in effect a paid online army, wearing traditional fan colours and funded by the Qatari regime. And if it feels like the sort of publicity campaign that belongs more in the theatre of war than in the world of sport, then surprise: in Qatar’s paranoid parallel universe, these are in fact one and the same.

From its earliest days, Qatar has essentially been on a war footing. The fragile British protectorate that emerged in 1916 was flimsy: reliant on the Crown for security; and under constant threat from its near neighbours. As oil wealth flooded into the region in the 1950s and 1960s the country’s search for enemies turned brutally inwards, towards dissidents, reformers and ordinary workers seeking a greater share of the proceeds. The formation of the United Arab Emirates in 1971 and the growth of Saudi Arabia left Qatar isolated and anxious, forcing it into a close military alliance with the United States.

The history of Qatar tells us two things. First, that in the Qatari world-view visibility, wealth and security are not indivisible but part of the same basic survival impulse. Football is money is power is war. Second, that as a nation surrounded by natural predators it has developed a reliance on external actors to articulate Qatari priorities in a Western voice, and seeks wherever possible to sow division among its enemies.

We saw this around the time of the bid, when footballing luminaries like Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola and Zinedine Zidane backed a Qatar World Cup. The signing of David Beckham as a brand merchant, or hiring BBC correspondents and influential fan leaders, has had the same effect. The temptation is to see all this as a form of “sportswashing”: a highly polished PR job giving a dictatorship a positive makeover. In reality, sport is being used as a form of warfare in its own right: not soft power but the hard stuff, the real thing. It was recently reported that hundreds of Qatari civilians have been recalled to the country for conscription during the World Cup, a sign of how the logistical and military elements of this tournament have folded into each other.

All of which poses a single question. Are we still allowed to enjoy this thing? Perhaps to a point. This may well be the bitterest of ironies: that however imperfect and illusory, the World Cup has been a source of communion and shared happiness for so many people over the years. It is this resource that Qatar is mining for its own benefit: the joy of football, bought and subverted and sold back to us. Feel free to be entertained. But feel free, too, to withhold your patronage until something better comes along.

[See also: The Qatar World Cup is immoral and weird. How did we allow this to happen?]