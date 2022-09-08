Support 100 years of independent journalism.

  1. Comment
8 September 2022

Andrew Marr: the Queen’s death will shake us all

Our political editor reflects on the Queen’s remarkable life and legacy.

By Andrew Marr

Edited by Hugh Smiley

Andrew Marr was speaking on his LBC show, “Tonight With Andrew Marr”, moments before the Queen’s death was announced. The below is an edited transcript of his words.

I’ve been reflecting on some of the more recent pictures of the Queen where, of course, she has – as any old person has – the lines on her face. And I think the lines on someone’s face tell you a lot. And there are so many laughter lines around her eyes.

This is somebody who in private is very funny, can be very dry, quite biting, and enjoys life very much. But we live in this world where we are all encouraged to be ourselves, as vigorously and outspoken as we can be: a very individualistic “us for ourselves” kind of culture. And it seems to me the Queen has always gone in exactly the opposite way. She subdues her personality, she presses down who she really is because of the role – the job that she believes was given to her by God, quite literally. And I think it’s very hard to think of many other examples in the modern world of somebody for whom the good life is suppressing your real personality.

A fragile kingdom

We’re talking about a woman who is absolutely central in Britain to our sense of ourselves, who we are.

We are challenged in all sorts of ways at the moment in this country. It may well be that the UK breaks up, that Scotland goes its way, Ireland becomes united again. We’ve had all the economic and political challenges and threats and so forth. But I think if and when the Queen does leave us, then we will be shaken in a way we can’t yet quite understand or appreciate.

Select and enter your email address Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The best of the New Statesman, delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates.
  • Administration / Office
  • Arts and Culture
  • Board Member
  • Business / Corporate Services
  • Client / Customer Services
  • Communications
  • Construction, Works, Engineering
  • Education, Curriculum and Teaching
  • Environment, Conservation and NRM
  • Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance
  • Finance Management
  • Health - Medical and Nursing Management
  • HR, Training and Organisational Development
  • Information and Communications Technology
  • Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives
  • Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities
  • Legal Officers and Practitioners
  • Librarians and Library Management
  • Management
  • Marketing
  • OH&S, Risk Management
  • Operations Management
  • Planning, Policy, Strategy
  • Printing, Design, Publishing, Web
  • Projects, Programs and Advisors
  • Property, Assets and Fleet Management
  • Public Relations and Media
  • Purchasing and Procurement
  • Quality Management
  • Science and Technical Research and Development
  • Security and Law Enforcement
  • Service Delivery
  • Sport and Recreation
  • Travel, Accommodation, Tourism
  • Wellbeing, Community / Social Services
I consent to New Statesman Media Group collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy

THANK YOU

A “devout Queenist”

In a way, as a country, we have been very, very lucky. We’re a disputatious lot, we’re a stroppy lot. We like having a go at each other and we like our own opinions. And we have had the great good luck to have, as the constitutional monarch, somebody who is prepared to completely suppress her opinions. Her son, another matter.

Content from our partners
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Why HS2 is vital for delivering economic change
Andy Street
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Consistency is the key to building a healthier nation
Carol Robert
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
How central is carbon capture to reaching net zero?
Spotlight

I am not a huge enthusiast, in theory, for the constitutional monarchy. There are better ways than the hereditary principle of arranging our affairs. But I am a devout Queenist, particularly this evening.

Topics in this article: ,