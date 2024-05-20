The shocking death of Iran’s president

Photo by Office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran via Getty Images

After the death of Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in a helicopter crash on 19 May, what will happen next?

Raisi was a loyalist to Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. He was the ultimate regime insider and a prospective successor to Khamenei. The Iranian constitution mandates elections within 50 days after a president dies. Any possible contender in these snap elections will need the blessings from Khamenei, while the conservatives are likely to defend their grip on power.

This interim means two months where Iran’s focus will be on internal affairs, rather than a next round of attacks on Israel. But what about after the elections? If the country produces another conservative president, this will not change Iran’s geopolitical position. Ties with Russia and other allies are likely to deepen, while its battle against Israel will continue. The helicopter accident could even be instrumentalised to whip up anti-Israeli support. Bad weather conditions and old helicopters are mainly held responsible for the crash. But already there are voices out there, like those of the conservative commentator Foad Izadi on the news channel Irinn, suggesting that foul play by Israel cannot be ruled out.

Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, may meet his own moment of truth in Israel after Benny Gantz and Yoav Gallant pressed him publicly to present a post-conflict plan for Gaza. Gantz issued a six-point strategy, including an international civilian governance mechanism for Gaza, around which he gave Netanyahu a deadline of 9 June to present a credible exit plan. If Netanyahu does not, Gantz would pull out with his party, causing the coalition to collapse. The Israeli prime minister himself played down its significance. It is indeed not clear that Gantz will follow through with his threat in June. What it did provoke was a response from the far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich, who laid out his conditions for the Israel Defense Forces to take complete control of Rafah and establish permanent control over the so-called Philadelphi corridor along the border with Egypt. He also advocates a military takeover of southern Lebanon if Hezbollah does not withdraw from the border. This would be a military campaign on steroids, in complete denial of US concerns.

For the military, the lack of an exit strategy is a formidable challenge. It means they are to fill the strategic void, including new operations in areas that have already been cleared by the military. Something will have to give, and Netanyahu will eventually have to decide what to do.

This piece originally ran on Eurointelligence.

