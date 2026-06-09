JD Vance is smearing Henry Nowak’s memory

Photo by Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

Henry Nowak was murdered, his killer lied, and the police failed him. Those facts are terrible enough. Not for the men now claiming his death as proof that Britain is ruled by anti-white institutions. Nigel Farage called for “pure, cold rage”. Elon Musk claimed “official police policy requires racism against whites”. JD Vance blamed a “mass invasion of migrants”. The US State Department declared that “ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing” were symptoms of “civilizational decline”.

A local tragedy was being turned into a transatlantic morality tale. The subject was no longer a murdered young man, nor the officers who handcuffed him as he lay dying. The subject was the West: betrayed by anti-racism, weakened by migration, humiliated by multiculturalism, and invited to recover itself through rage.

The first theft was from Henry Nowak’s family. Outside court after Vickrum Digwa was sentenced, Henry’s father, Mark Nowak, was clear: “This is not a case about Sikhism. This is not a case about racism. This is a case about murder.” The family asked that Henry’s death not be used to create “further division, hatred or tension”. That appeal has been ignored by those who claim to speak in his name. But this goes beyond political opportunism. The exploitation of Nowak’s death is of a piece with a clear US state strategy, one which turns Europe into a source for American rhetoric.

The Trump administration’s National Security Strategy calls for restoring Europe’s “civilizational self-confidence and Western identity” as part of a US-led order that rewards compliant clients and disciplines independent governments. That global network embraces Daniel Noboa in Ecuador, rehabilitates Juan Orlando Hernández in Honduras, and dispatches Vance to Orbán’s Hungary. Britain is addressed in the same register, not as an equal, but as a provincial outpost of the imperial system, nominally independent and permanently available for correction.

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At the Munich Security Conference, Marco Rubio gave that order its doctrine: a fortified “West” built on border discipline, civilisational grievance and imperial nostalgia. He mourned a West that had spent five centuries “expanding” through missionaries, soldiers, explorers and empire, before being forced into “contracting” by communism and anti-colonial revolt. In his telling, the West did not extract from the world; it was exploited by it. The old imperial trick is to turn domination into injury. Empire becomes generosity. Decolonisation becomes dispossession. Migration becomes invasion.

In Britain, the story has found its latest form. It helps that the scandal is not fictional. Henry Nowak was killed. The police response was catastrophic. Digwa’s false allegation of racism – “wicked”, in the judge’s words – appears to have shaped the first encounter with officers. But those facts are now converted into something else: a story in which Britain’s central injustice is not rising prices, collapsing services, runaway wealth inequality, hollowed-out democracy or subordination to US wars, but the persecution of white people by anti-racist institutions.

Vance was explicit. Henry Nowak, he said, would be alive if European elites had resisted “self-hatred” and the “mass invasion of migrants”. Coming from the vice-president of a settler state built by conquest and replenished by migration, the phrase carries its own historical absurdity. “Mass invasion” is not a description. It is a command: see and treat your neighbours as occupiers.

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Rubio calls it civilisation. In Munich, he said the United States and Europe are bound by “Christian faith, culture, heritage”. Such language is meant to silence doubt. It should provoke it. Britain: bound to the state that bombs Iran and sends the costs into British bills; arms Israel through genocide in Gaza; strangles Cuba as hospitals run out of fuel and medicines; leaves tens of millions without health insurance; has burned through more of the planet’s carbon budget than any other power; and presides over a police system in which black people are nearly three times more likely than white people to be killed by officers? This is rhetorical blackmail, hierarchy disguised as moral inheritance.

Even white Americans live under a level of police aggression almost unimaginable in Britain. The police killed 584 white people in the US in 2025 – roughly three per million. In England and Wales last year, police fatally shot one white person: about 0.02 per million. The empire lecturing Britain about policing presides over lethal police violence at a scale Britain does not remotely approach.

Hypocrisy is not the deepest point. Reactionaries are exporting their contempt for anti-racism. Their complaint is that the state has become too cautious around minorities, too embarrassed by empire, too constrained by rights, too burdened by guilt. In that telling, Henry Nowak’s murder becomes evidence that white civilisation has lost the will to dominate others.

The fantasy collapses on contact with the record. British policing has never operated without fear or favour, but not in the direction claimed by Farage, Musk and Vance. Macpherson found institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police after Stephen Lawrence’s murder; Casey found institutional racism, misogyny and homophobia in the same force more than two decades later. Home Office data show black people in England and Wales are stopped and searched at 3.8 times the rate of white people. In Hampshire, the force now accused of anti-white bias, the rate is more than five times. Even the 2022 Police Race Action Plan, invoked as proof of anti-white policing, commits forces to “explain or reform” racial disparities – the very disparities the data still show. If officers accepted Digwa’s lie too readily, the remedy is better training and accountability, not a racist fable about equality turning white people into victims.

That fable is old poison in new vessels. The BNP’s “Rights for Whites” politics rested on the idea that anti-racism had made white Britons second-class citizens. Its attack on “positive discrimination” and “political correctness” now arrives as a GB News monologue, a billionaire’s post, a Reform UK press release or a State Department communiqué.

Musk prophesies a civil war. He owns the platform on which Britain is being taught to experience multiethnic society on those terms. At Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” rally last year, he told the crowd that “violence is coming” and “you either fight back or you die”. X is now private infrastructure for escalation: grievance selected by algorithm, accelerated by influencers, monetised by attention and fed back to frightened people as proof that emergency has arrived.

The story finds an audience because Britain is already angry, and not without reason. People can see the disorder around them: family homes carved into HMOs, familiar streets made transient, dead high streets, parks left dirty, tools stolen from vans, shop staff abandoned to organised theft, rents swallowing wages, public services receding from view. These are not hallucinations. Millions know the country is not working for them. They are right.

The far right gives their misery the wrong address. It takes the fear produced by breakdown and offers the emotional clarity of an enemy: someone to blame, someone to punish, someone whose suffering can feel like repair. Rage that could be directed upwards is forced downwards. The problem is not that wealth has been hoarded, work degraded, public assets looted, homes turned into investments and government emptied of democratic impetus. The problem is that someone, somewhere, was made to attend equality training. Landlords, bosses, speculators, and even Westminster itself, all disappear. The neighbour remains. The mosque. The gurdwara. The delivery rider. The care worker. The man with a turban on the bus.

The consequences are already on our streets. In Southampton, far-right crowds attacked the police, rallied via Nazi salutes and white power chants. Sikh communities have reported abuse and fear; some have stayed away from gurdwaras. Muslims, despite having no connection to the murder, were pulled into the machinery of accusation. One man was filmed declaring that Britain had been “invaded”, that many “bow down to the false God of Islam”, and that “this is a Christian nation”. Eid celebrations were postponed. An Afghan child was abused at a local school. The fantasy does not remain online.

Farage, Musk, Vance and Rubio offer no justice for Henry Nowak. They turn his murder into a myth that endangers people who had nothing to do with it, and an invitation for Britain to join a US-led order, policing the colour-line at home while serving it abroad. To honour Henry Nowak is to refuse that invitation. A young man was murdered. The police failed him. A killer lied. Those facts demand justice. They do not demand frightened Sikhs, Muslims made suspect or old slurs given new permission. They do not demand pogrom.

[Further reading: Henry Nowak’s death is being exploited]