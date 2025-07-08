The plot against Zohran Mamdani

Photo by Adam Gray/Bloomberg

“Why did you have to go on?” Lauren Bacall asks Humphrey Bogart at the end of The Big Sleep, the archetypal study of American sadism, cruelty and sleaze. “Too many people told me to stop,” he answers, with a dash of valiant redemption. If Zohran Mamdani, the surprising winner of the Democratic primary for mayor of New York, wins the mayoralty in November, his victory will have much to do with a reflexive New York City response to the ugly hysteria opposing him.

Donald Trump called the democratic-socialist Mamdani – a New York state assemblyman who was born in Uganda to Indian parents and became a US citizen in 2018 – “a communist at the highest level.” A Republican congressman from Tennessee demanded that Mamdani’s citizenship be revoked for supporting “terrorism.” (Mamdani gave his “love” to the “Holy Five”, a group that had been convicted in 2008 of financially supporting Hamas, in a 2017 rap song.) Billionaire Trump gofer Bill Ackman deplored Mamdani’s “socialist/communist” policies. Eric Adams, Mamdani’s incumbent rival, and Andrew Cuomo, another potential competitor, both denounce him for being “anti-Semitic.” After declaring Mamdani “unfit” to be mayor, the attention-hungry New York Times shamefully published a hacked report by an anonymous right-wing source revealing that Mamdani checked a box identifying as “Black or African-American” on his college application to Columbia. In fact, that was the only box the application offered that came close to describing his background.

It’s easy to see why Mamdani is so reviled. As the immigrant son of immigrant parents, he can accomplish two things. He has the biographical equity to pull the Democratic party away from the enraging identity politics that opened the door to Trump and to move it toward cultural and economic issues that touch most people. And just as Trump is using the pretext of immigration to create the beginnings of a nationalist-populist police state, Mamdani can make the wholly disproportionate hammer-blows against immigrants symbolic of the harsh new forces the right is now ranging against ordinary Americans.

The son of a prominent filmmaker and a Columbia professor, Mamdani is, predictably, being portrayed by the right as a coddled elite. But far from coddled, he seems vulnerably authentic, for all his studied iron poise. He didn’t get into Columbia. The rap song seems more the result of artlessly transparent feeling than grim ideology. In the most Jewish city in the world outside of Israel, he refuses to renounce his call for a “global intifada” and his courageous insistence on Palestinian dignity and rights, though he is emphatic about Israel’s right to exist. All it would take is one ingratiating betrayal of his beliefs to win over Jews alarmed by his sympathies. But he won’t do it.

If anything, Mamdani, who also enjoys substantial Jewish support, recalls the stubborn, ferociously independent New York Jewish intellectuals and political activists of yore. He is as honest as Adams and Cuomo are dishonest and corrupt. The former cut a deal with Trump’s Justice Department to avoid a criminal trial on charges of bribery; the latter, as New York governor, forced nursing homes to accept patients with Covid during the pandemic, then lied about the large number of deaths that followed. Cuomo also resigned as governor in the wake of numerous accusations of sexual harassment.

This isn’t to say there wouldn’t be legitimate worries should Mamdani go on to win. Trump’s Darwinian “big, beautiful bill” has exposed right populism as the con job it always was. Mamdani has to prove that left populism is something more than rhetoric – something more than the toothless Occupy Wall Street protest movement 15 years ago. “John Lindsay was the best mayor New York ever had before he took office,” a wag said about another romantic upstart mayor, whose lack of political judgment and skill ran the city into the ground in the early 1970s.

Mamdani’s objectives of freezing the rent on rent-stabilised apartments, doubling the city’s minimum wage, implementing free buses, offering free childcare, opening city-owned grocery stores, using social workers instead of police to handle people who appear to be mentally ill and blocking ICE deportations would be a humane revolution in American morality. But his proposals require lots of money. As for redeploying the police, there is a reason Cuomo carried a majority of the black vote in the Democratic primary. Unlike most of Mamdani’s supporters, who are well-heeled millennials and Zoomers living in exclusive Manhattan enclaves, materially struggling black people suffer more than other groups in New York from crime, just as they suffer more from police brutality. The leaders of Occupy Wall Street were a study in white privilege.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Mamdani understands the funds his reforms require. What Bill Ackman frantically calls Mamdani’s “communism” consists of Mamdani’s intention to raise taxes by 2 percent on New Yorkers making over $1 million dollars per year. (Two percent of $1 million is $20,000; Ackman’s Patek Phillippe is worth over $800,000.) The revenue would be a blessing on a city that Michael Bloomberg, when mayor, made unaffordable to all but the wealthiest by means of carefully engineered housing and tax policies. But it is New York’s governor, Kathy Hochul, who has the only authority to raise taxes. She is not going to alienate the moneyed class.

Still the 33-year-old Mamdani, with his quiet, radiantly defiant smile, is a spot of life in the zombie world of American public life, ruled by sclerotic old men, their spineless enablers and bloviating billionaire mediocrities like Ackman, Thiel and Musk who think their every word rings with profundity and could care less about the public good. The gathering forces of American darkness want Zohran Mamdani as dead as they are. One prays for him to go on, in part simply because the very worst people want him to stop.

[See also: Trump’s war without honour]