Ten million reasons to change

I am delighted to announce that Versus Arthritis has a new name – Arthritis UK – and a new look, which will help us bring about greater impact for ­the ten million adults, young people and children living with arthritis across the UK.

Our name may have changed, but our vision and mission remain the same. We won’t rest until everyone with arthritis has access to the treatments and support they need to live the life they choose, with real hope of a cure in the future.

Today, too many people are still not receiving the diagnosis, treatment and support they need, leaving them to face the daily pain, fatigue, disability, mental health challenges and financial strain alone.

As the UK’s leading arthritis charity, we cannot tolerate that. We must be at the heart of driving change with and for people with arthritis. That’s why we’ve taken this big step.

Given our charity’s important legacy and roots that stretch back almost 90 years, changing our name wasn’t a decision taken lightly. But we know from research and consultation with people in our community that our previous name was not best serving the interests of people affected by arthritis. We weren’t reaching enough people with the help and support they needed – and we are determined to change this.

With a more powerful brand, grounded in the lived experience of people with arthritis, and a more recognisable name, our research shows we can ensure more people are aware of the information and support we offer, the world-leading research we are funding, and how we are creating positive, lasting change through our campaigns.

We believe our new name, Arthritis UK, makes our mission unmistakably clear: we’re here to help adults, young people and children living with the impact of arthritis all across the UK.

We will continue to provide our free helpline and support services, which are a lifeline to many. We will continue to train healthcare professionals throughout the NHS, driving progress in improving the diagnosis, treatment and care of people living with arthritis now and in the future. And we will remain the largest dedicated funder of arthritis research, having invested more than £367m over the past two decades.

It was our funding that led to the development of biologic anti-TNF medications, which have revolutionised the treatment of inflammatory forms of arthritis and many other autoimmune conditions. One in six new medicines now developed worldwide can be traced back to this discovery. We have made great progress, but the journey continues. Together, we can make arthritis a priority and work towards a future free from arthritis.

There needs to be real urgency in tackling this public health crisis. With one in six people living with arthritis, it has a massive impact on society and is a leading cause of pain, disability and worklessness in the UK. Our community faces the largest waiting times in hospitals and for community services.

We know that far too many people in society, including policymakers, underestimate the impact that arthritis has on everyday life, affecting health, employment and family, and do not take it seriously enough.

New research suggests this is more true than ever. At Arthritis UK, we have published the findings of a major survey of people living with arthritis, conducted with YouGov, which reveals the irrefutable and far-reaching impact of life with arthritis in the UK today.

One in two people say arthritis affects their ability to work, with nearly four in ten saying that they have stopped work altogether. And more than a third of retired people (35 per cent) say arthritis played a part in their decision to retire.

People also spoke of widespread challenges in accessing effective treatment and support, long delays to secure a diagnosis, lack of treatment options and basically feeling fobbed off. One in three people (32 per cent) say that arthritis severely or very severely impacted their life in the past year.

Yet nearly one in two people (48 per cent) felt their symptoms were not taken seriously or were underplayed when they were trying to identify their arthritis.

Arthritis is costing the economy and eroding quality of life for millions in the UK. This survey shows the UK has a long way to go to help people live well with arthritis, a life-long condition affecting adults and children of all ages. Around 1,200 people are diagnosed every day, yet arthritis remains under the radar, misunderstood and low on priorities.

It’s a massive public health issue and must be seen as such.

Arthritis UK is determined to make arthritis a priority for all governments across the UK and to work towards a future free from arthritis. You can be part of this change by visiting www.arthritis-uk.org.