The death of Welsh Labour

Is Welsh Labour dead?

Plaid Cyrmu won an historic victory in the by-election, trouncing Labour who had been dominant for over 100 years.

The “middle child”, as Plaid’s new MS, Lindsay Whittle, describes them, also beat Reform – who pollsters expected to win the seat.

In this episode, Harry Clarke-Ezzidio reports from Caerphilly to analyse the results of the election. He speaks to Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap lorworth, Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies, defeated Reform candidate Llyr Powell, and the sociologist Dan Evans.

