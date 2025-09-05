Cutting Angela Rayner loose would be a disaster for Labour

RUNCORN, ENGLAND - APRIL 22: Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, is interviewed as she visits Palace Fields Primary School with Karen Shore, candidate for Runcorn and Helsby by election, on April 22, 2025 in Runcorn, England. A by-election for the constituency of Runcorn and Helsby is due to take place on 1 May 2025, the same day as local elections across England. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

I first ‘met’ Angela Rayner on an online campaigning call during lockdown. A round of introductions where we each spoke briefly about the work we did as campaigners, then Labour’s deputy leader broke the spell of what had become a somewhat severe atmosphere.

Taking us on a brief detour of action movie history, we talked for a few minutes about our favourite entry in the Lethal Weapon franchise.



As the call drew to a close the few of us left did whatever the Zoom meeting equivalent of looking around a room when someone new leaves is; assessing the impression they’ve made. Our collective mouths hung open, recognising the political equivalent of sweeping a metal detector over a beach and hearing the buzz as a rare substance was identified: ‘She’s… normal’. Rayner as we all know by now is not a typical career politician. A typical career politician would have known how to get the best advice to at least appear spotless in her current stamp duty predicament, even if they knew they were doing wrong. A typical career politician would have been a bit more paranoid in their choice of law firm, perhaps.



Most Labour activists have spent years in the company of career politicians, door-knocking for Labour MPs with the charisma of a wilting cabbage. Most who have canvassed in an election will know the head-scratching ‘how did they get this job?’ questions in the pub afterward. For a politician to make it through Westminster’s grip and still exude a warmth, as Rayner does, rather than sounding like a Dalek – that itself is an achievement.

To parliament’s phalanx of career politicians, ex-lobbyists and soon-to-be-lobbyists, there’s a clear threat posed by a politician that isn’t made out of wood.

With Rayner struggling to explain the complicated legacy of her actions taken during separation and as part of her duty as a mother to a disabled child, an opportunity has arisen. Politicians of all stripes, unified by their affinity for debating using the bizarre outstretched thumb gesture some (me) call ‘Oxbridge Thumb’, could curtail the ambition of Labour’s most prominent human-form MP.



AI meme videos depicting Rayner as a chain wearing, tracksuit toting rapper, smoking cigarettes in council estates, are already making the rounds on social media. The ugly snobbery of Britain is never far from centre stage whenever Rayner is discussed. Even after rising to the top of politics and commanding some of this government’s most significant policy areas from worker’s rights to housing, there is still a group of Britons to whom Rayner will always have the accent and general affect of someone they perceive to be self-evidently unintelligent. What working class person won’t know how held back they have been by exactly that stigma?



Labour members – most of whom are unhappy with the government – see Rayner as the heir-apparent to the current leadership. With Keir Starmer’s approval ratings somewhere beneath the Mariana Trench, many party insiders have set a mental milestone of next May’s expected local election wipeout as the date when a replacement will be found. Plans are being made.



To demote Rayner now and find a way to make a scandal hurt her public image would certainly be a win for others hoping to succeed Starmer. Wes Streeting – nursing a tiny majority and guaranteed to be a primary target for Corbyn’s Your Party in 2029 – will know that this might be his one opportunity to be PM. Andy Burnham – widely expected to step down as Mayor of Greater Manchester and again find a seat in parliament – must also be wondering whether he could save Labour from electoral drubbing.

Aside from the electoral question, though, Rayner represents an archetype of the Labour Party and wider labour movement that was once common but is now critically endangered. Vanishing, not just in Britain, but in every OECD nation with a left-wing political party. This archetype being: person who spent the majority of their life in a working class career.



In contrast to Rayner’s years working in front line care, Streeting and Burnham have never had a job outside of politics. Burnham went from studying at Cambridge straight into a political research job. Streeting, who overcame as many disadvantages in life as Rayner, still worked in a student union job before becoming a Labour lobbyist.



The same is true of the other potential challengers: Yvette Cooper moved straight from Oxford and Harvard into politics. Bridget Phillipson graduated from Oxford and then briefly worked at her mother’s charity before becoming an MP in her mid twenties.

This is the standard career trajectory of any Labour MP in the modern era. For all its pretense to being ‘For The Many’ this didn’t change under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, either. Prior to Labour’s landslide in 2024, roughly 3 in 4 of Labour MPs has come into parliament from an ‘Instrumental’ career: party officials, researchers, lobbyists – people who have a professional politics career. The most common former career for a Labour MP elected in 2024 was ‘lobbyist’.

Rayner is one of the only MPs left in Labour without a university education – still the most common educational background for British people. The unlikeliness of her place as a Labour MP is something that the party has attempted to dilute, pretending that state-school educated Oxbridge graduates who have worked in politics their entire lives make up a more ‘working class’ cabinet than ever before, simply because they didn’t go to private school.

For decades, parties of the left have been sidelining and shutting out people with backgrounds like Rayner in favour of family dynasties of professional politicians and those in elite careers in law and politics. According to Professor Noam Lupu, an academic at Vanderbilt University studying class in politics, the median average of those from working class careers involved in legislation in democracies across the OECD has collapsed to 3 per cent. Whether a political party is left wing or right wing makes no difference to the collapse.

The IPPR Report ‘Closing the gap: Parliament, representation and the working class’ (launched by Rayner in 2022) placed the number of working class MPs in the previous parliament at 7 per cent. No effort was made to change this by Labour in 2024, and a landslide victory has barely moved the needle at all.



Studies of the 2024 MP intake taken from academics at the University of Antwerp show that only 5 per cent of candidates selected to be PPCs (not candidates that won election, but those that were chosen) had a background in blue collar work.

In 2023 I started an initiative ‘Blue Collar Parliament’ in an attempt to bring this collapse home to the wider Labour party ahead of an election win. Results were mixed.

Speaking at CLPs around the UK, I began to form a bingo card of common responses given by Labour members when presented with the problem of collapsing working class participation in politics. Common responses were: ‘we already have Angela Rayner’, ‘We don’t want another Lee Anderson, do we?’ or my personal favourite, simply for horror value ‘someone from a working class career can probably make a good local councillor, but wouldn’t be as good at policy as a barrister’. The concept of an MP as an envoy, battling for the morality of the party that elected them has been completely subsumed to a process-oriented view of parliament. A place where eggheads properly audit and rubber stamp the nation’s decline.

Labour now has a generation’s experience of nominating a talismanic working class person into the deputy leader role as a symbolic sop to a former era. John Prescott’s death last year at the age of 88 bookended this practice, having entered the Labour Party in an era when a face like his was still commonplace in politics. Rayner ascended to the role in a different era altogether, when working class estrangement from Labour has never been higher, and working class people are less common than ever in its ranks of members and MPs.

A prominent living link to a time when the Labour Party had a clear identity and purpose, something so lacking in the current administration’s ‘mission-led’ blathering and blundering that has categorically failed to inspire the public. It is clear Labour is beginning to panic about what its legacy will be and who will lead it in the next election. One look at the polls and it is clear why knives are being sharpened, but as it stands, Rayner is the rope tying Labour to society at large. Cut her loose and Labour will find itself in freefall.