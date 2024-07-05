New Times,
New Thinking.

5 July 2024

The New Statesman hosts election night party

David Lammy and Sadiq Khan were among the VIPs in attendance.

More than 400 VIPs, writers, and politicos joined the New Statesman at a packed event in Westminster on Thursday, to celebrate as Labour claimed an historic victory in the 2024 general election.

Speaking before the exit polls were announced, then-shadow foreign secretary David Lammy urged guests to temper expectations of a Labour landslide. At 10pm, however, cheers erupted as polls revealed Labour were on track for a dramatic win, with the Conservatives suffering their biggest ever defeat.

As the first Labour seat was declared in Houghton and Sunderland South, a jubilant Sadiq Khan addressed the crowd, saying Labour were “on the cusp of victory”.

