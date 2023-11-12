Rashid Khalidi:”Israel is stealing land as we speak”

HL: You set out a compelling account in your book of how Palestine was, in effect, colonised. I can’t judge that account. But given the case you make, do you think the creation of the state of Israel was legitimate?

RK: That’s a good question. I think it depends what lens you choose. Take the Charter of the United Nations or the Covenant of the League of Nations, which said that Palestine and other provinces were independent nations, so they should have been granted self-determination. But [going] by the Balfour Declaration, they were not – so there’s a contradiction [one conceded by Balfour in a 1919 memo]. International legality called for Palestine to be independent, but it also called for the establishment of the Jewish national home and excluded Palestinian statehood, in effect. The same thing can be said about the UN Charter which calls for self-determination – as contrasted with the partition resolution of 1947, which created a state for the Jewish minority in most of Palestine. So you can say international legitimacy is on the side of a Jewish national home and of a Jewish state in most of Palestine, and an Arab state was never created. In fact, it was strangled at birth. By the powers that be, and the UN did nothing to create it or to stop that process.

Or you can say, by the right of self-determination that people should have had after the First World War or the Second World War, there was no legitimate grounds for creating a Jewish state in a majority Arab country. I would take the latter position, obviously. Palestinians as a people had a right to self-determination after the First World War and after the Second World War, whatever rights should have accrued to the Jewish people – after the First World War, or for that matter after the Holocaust. Those rights were being exercised at the expense of another people that had – what I would argue were – prior rights. You can cut it either way.

I would argue it from the point of view [of] the logic of decolonisation that swept the world after the Second World War: the Palestinians have a right to self-determination, and they were the overwhelming majority of the country. The fact that racist immigration laws prevented Jewish survivors of the Holocaust from going to the United States or going to Britain, forcing them to come to Palestine – and the fact that the Zionist movement wanted to bring them to Palestine – doesn’t by itself annul the right of a people to self-determination. The world has a problem which it is choosing to resolve at the expense of the Palestinians because it has a justified sense of guilt over a long period of time, in terms of the persecution of Jews, but over a very short period of time in failing to do anything about saving people who could have been saved from the Holocaust.

HL: But given these origins, given the position you take, it must be difficult for you to see how this conflict can be solved within today’s constraints. Because, according to your position, there’s an original sin here that is hard to overcome – that this state should never have been created in this manner.

That’s correct. I think Israel in the structure in which it exists has a problem, as you call it, of original sin. That doesn’t mean there’s no possible resolution for a problem of two peoples in one land, or for resolving the problem created by a colonial-settler paradigm. There are

solutions that have been put forward in South Africa, in what used to be called Northern Rhodesia [Zimbabwe], in Kenya, in Ireland – I think you can see how you might grow towards a situation where the settler becomes a native, and is accepted as having a distinct personality. In the case of Ireland, the Protestants are no longer on sufferance. They are part of this polity with their own distinct identity. The same thing would be true of Israelis. Zionism is a national project, just as it is a settler-colonial project.

HL: But is the logic of what you’ve just said: that the Jewish people would remain in some form settlers or colonialists until they come to sort of peace with the Palestinian people?

RK: You can see in the West Bank – day in, day out for the past 56 years – to what extent this is and has always been a settler-colonial process. We see it with our bare eyes every single day, as armed settlers rampage through Palestinian towns and villages, stealing land, chasing people off their land. The same kinds of legal processes were applied in Australia and North America, to dispossess people and squeeze them into smaller areas. That process is a settler-colonial process. Israel as a state is accepted in the international community, it has all of these aspects of legitimacy.

But that process is, in my view, illegitimate. They’re stealing land in the West Bank as we speak! They’re doing the same thing in Jerusalem. I’m afraid they’re going to try and do the same thing in the northern part of Gaza – chase everybody out and make it a free-fire zone or something. In many parts of the West Bank [Israel] hasn’t taken it over, they declare it the military zone or a green zone: you can’t build, you can’t live; “it’s ours”, they’ll say. And it is and one day they’ll put a settlement there, or not. Anybody who is blind to that, and to the earlier colonial nature of Zionism before 1948, is missing something about the state of Israel as it was established, and [is] operated.

HL: Given how connected and well-funded the Zionist movement was, as you describe it, in comparison to the Palestinian cause, what could Palestinians have done in that period?

RK: They could have done two things. They could have tried to compromise and say, ‘OK, you can have most of our country or half of our country,’ but I don’t think Zionism would have been satisfied with that. They wanted, in [Zionist politician and soldier, Ze’ev] Jabotinsky’s words, to transform Palestine into the land of Israel. And they meant all of it – they didn’t mean 12 or 20 or 8 per cent. And by 1967, they had all of it.

Or they [the Palestinians] could have resisted earlier. Look at what the Egyptians, the Iraqis and even the Syrians did. They rose up against their colonial occupiers. Britain intended to rule Egypt and Mesopotamia [Iraq] as an extension of the Indian Empire – the empire that controlled the Gulf, southern Iran, and would have been extended into Mesopotamia, with Indian settlers put in and so forth. That’s what the British originally intended, and the Iraqis rose up in 1920 and forced a feeble and unsatisfactory form of independence on the British.

The Egyptians rose up in 1919 and did the same thing. I’m not saying it could have happened. It didn’t happen. But had it happened, maybe the Palestinians could have cut a better deal with the British.

HL: But was Palestine big enough to have caused those problems for Britain? Egypt was a much bigger country to try and control.

RK: It is part of the problem, and these other countries were dealing with only one colonial power. The Palestinians were up against the British, the Zionist movement and the League of Nations. In Palestine, there was also no Arab administration [unlike in other Arab countries, where the British ruled indirectly through local leaders]. The British ruled directly, and then they allowed the Jewish Agency [the body designated to represent Jews in Palestine] to establish a sort of quasi-state under their protection. Palestinians were not allowed to have a parallel structure.

HL: You talk in the book about how your father was sent by his older brother in 1947 to see Abdullah I, the king of Jordan, in order to deliver a message from the Palestinians. There was, to your point, no formal diplomatic channel.

RK: In the 1920s, in the 1930s, the Palestinians had a generally accepted representative: the Arab Higher Committee. The British exiled most of the members of that committee in 1937, including my uncle and the Mufti [of Jerusalem]. From that point on, the Palestinians suffered from not having a recognised central representative. And that continues until the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organisation] in the 1960s, when you have a sort of golden era of recognition of the PLO as representative of the Palestinians – up to and including Yitzhak Rabin’s recognition of it in 1992, after he becomes prime minister. And that’s the only window really – from the 1960s to the 1990s – where the Palestinians achieve recognition as a party. Addressing the General Assembly [in 1974] is symbolic of one of the first occasions when the Palestinians were allowed to speak for themselves.

HL: How should we understand the different groups that claim to speak for the Palestinian movement today?

RK: The Palestinians have a grave problem, which is of the division of the national movement since the 1990s. And that was centred on the PLO’s renunciation of “terrorism”, the PLO’s adoption of a two-state approach, their accepting of Security Council resolution 242 [of 1967, which called for Israel to withdraw from occupied territories]. All of these things had grave disadvantages by the way. You accept that your resistance is terrorism, you accept the resolution that excludes you, you join negotiations on a basis that’s designed to limit what you can get.

Nevertheless, up to that point, the PLO represented a majority opinion among Palestinians, and that continues up to sometime in the late 1990s when people begin to realise that the 1993 Oslo Accords had actually been designed to freeze and exacerbate an unfavourable status quo. Instead of ending occupation, occupation is reinforced: checkpoints, walls, blockades. Gaza is blockaded starting in 1993. The first limitations on movement in and out of Gaza start in the Oslo period. GDP per capita income is down, movement is restricted. Before 1993 you could drive with Palestinian plates to the Golan Heights, to Eilat [Israel’s southernmost point, on the northern tip of the Red Sea] or to Gaza, with no hindrance.

Suddenly the Palestinians are locked into enclaves – Bantustans [areas reserved for black populations in apartheid South Africa]. That’s Oslo. Suddenly they realise not only is the occupation not ending, it’s getting worse. Not only [of] settlement not being limited, it’s expanding. And there’s no prospect of statehood. That’s where Hamas [formed in 1987] suddenly becomes a serious challenger to the PLO. The blocking off of the political horizon, which the PLO assumed Oslo provided, was grist to the mill of Hamas. In a sense, the Israelis helped to create Hamas as a counter to the PLO in the late 1980s. There are Israeli intelligence people who have written this. By their insistence on maintaining the status quo and exacerbating it, Israel pulled the rug out from under the PLO, and you had the Second Intifada [2000-05].

It took a very long time for the West to agree to deal with the PLO. The PLO accepts the two-state solution in 1988, but they’re rigorously excluded from the Madrid peace process [at which Khalidi served as a Palestinian adviser] until Rabin comes to power in 1992. At that point, the PLO is looked upon with favour by the West because it looks like they’re going to cut a deal with Israel. But because the PLO don’t submit to what Israel says is the ceiling of what they’ll accept, they are gradually cast into outer darkness [over the decade]. The US lifts its hands and says [to the PLO], ‘OK, then stay in their interim status under Israeli control and stew in your own juices.’

That’s been the American position. They weren’t willing to talk to a unified Palestinian national movement when Hamas won a plurality of the Legislative Council in the 2006 elections. [Mahmoud] Abbas had won the presidency the year before. The two sides agreed on a unity government that would have allowed them to negotiate and which would have supported a two-state solution. Hamas was talking about a 100 years truce. Israel was not interested.

HL: You knew Barack Obama well, when you both lived in Chicago in the 1990s. What do you make of his approach to the issue in office?

I think he understood a great deal more than his presidency ever showed. But he was a wily politician, and he was ambitious. He tried and failed to run for a seat in the House [in Chicago], held by a former member of the Black Panther party called Bobby Rush. He was crushed by the Chicago machine. And Michelle was not supportive of his continuing to run. But he was an ambitious man, and he ran for Senate in 2004. It was clear then that he was not going to stick his neck out on this issue, because it was politically toxic. And then that carried over into his presidential campaign. From that point on we really lost touch with him.

HL: Because you felt betrayed by him on this issue, given the knowledge he had?

RK: Friends said, “He betrayed us, we expected great things of him.” I did not expect great things. Knowing what I know about American politics, I did not think that his knowledge and his understanding, such as it was, would necessarily translate into a change of American policy. He tried through John Kerry [secretary of state in Obama’s second term] to do something.

HL: But is Israel too powerful at this point to be directed by the US?

RK: The United States has the capability to force Israel to do exactly what it wants when American policymakers determine that vital American national interests are at stake. Obama actually did that with the Iran nuclear deal. [Ehud] Barak was minister of defence under Netanyahu [in 2007-13]. They were going to attack Iran. And then the Obama administration put its foot down and went ahead with the JCPOA, the nuclear agreement with Iran signed in the teeth of the most ferocious Israeli opposition [in 2015]. It’s the best example you can have. Israel wants to go to war, the Americans say under no circumstances! And we’re going to strike a deal with the Iranians. If you don’t like it, tough. This in spite of Netanyahu’s rabble-rousing before the US Congress, with the connivance of the Republicans. He spoke three times in front of joint sessions of Congress. The only other world leader to speak more than twice to joint sessions is Winston Churchill.

George Bush and James Baker did the same thing. Nixon and Kissinger did the same thing when American vital interests were seen to be at stake. Nixon and Kissinger basically forced the Israelis out of Sinai! And forced Israel out of part of the Golan Heights. That was an American national interest. This had to do with relations with the Soviets, and winning Egypt to the American camp during the Cold War – the Israelis be damned. The military-industrial complex is more important than Israel.

On Palestine, no vital interest is seen to be engaged by most American policymakers. And you have a powerful constituency in [America] who support Israel unconditionally. So what’s the benefit?

HL: For a century Western interests haven’t been disturbed by the Palestine question.

RK: That may be changing now. A majority of Americans in one poll favour a ceasefire, which is diametrically opposed to the policy of Israel and the Biden administration. Only 10 per cent of 18- to 35-year-olds in another supported their policy on Gaza. Biden may lose Michigan and other states if Arab and Muslim voters turn against him.

HL: You quote Truman in your book saying “I have to answer to hundreds of thousands who are anxious for the success of Zionism. I do not have hundreds of thousands of Arabs among my constituents.” But that’s not true for an American president anymore.

RK: There’s a shift in young people generally, who know that the mainstream media are lying, and pay no attention to them – they have their own sources: Instagram, Tik Tok, Snapchat. And they know better what’s actually going on. They have a different picture to the distorted picture that the New York Times and the Washington Post and CNN and Fox present to people over 50. Hakeem Jeffries, and the leadership of the Democratic Party, is as pro-Israel as can be. But that does not represent opinion among the Democrat grassroots.

HL: How do you think Israel should have responded after the 7 October attacks?

RK: It depends on what they wanted to do. If they wanted to reproduce the bankrupt concept, which held that the more you kill Palestinians and hold them down and repress them, the more secure you’ll be, then they should have done exactly what they’re doing. Then, killing 10,000 Palestinians, including 4,000 children, is a brilliant strategy.

Yoav Gallant created Gaza! He created what you have today in Gaza. He was a division commander, he was head of the Southern Command, he was [former prime minister] Ariel Sharon’s closest adviser in the withdrawal and imprisonment of Gaza starting in 2005. He’s been the architect of that. And this is the man who is today minister of defence. Gadi Eisenkot, who’s in the war cabinet [as an observer] is the man who talked about Dahiya doctrine [a military strategy that legitimises the destruction of civilian buildings] – he was deputy chief of the general staff, and later became chief of the Israeli general staff. He said we will not obey the laws of war, we will not obey the law of proportionality, we will devastate the villages and cities, as they did in Beirut in 2006.

What should they have done? They shouldn’t have done what they were doing to begin with. It failed. It had to fail. What should they do? They should think about having an entirely different approach to the Palestinians. They have undermined the Palestinian Authority systematically. They have elected people who want to annex and take over the West Bank. [The Israeli finance minister, Bezalel] Smotrich said it: if they don’t like it, they can leave or we’ll kill them. Well, if those are the people who represent you, and that’s what you believe – as a government, as a state, as a people – then you’re going to get the response that that kind of repression always, inevitably, historically will bring. An unpleasant, unacceptable response, which may be a gross violation of international humanitarian law – as was what happened on 7 October. Israel has choices, which it has not chosen to take.

HL: But how do you get Hamas out of Gaza?

RK: Hamas has been demonised since 7 October and cast beyond the pale. They’re unacceptable. OK, fine – why? They’ve committed war crimes. They’ve committed violations of international humanitarian law. OK. Is the killing of 10,000 Palestinian civilians a war crime? If only the killing of Israeli civilians is a war crime, and everything else is legitimate self-defence, then we’re not talking the same language.

If these people who kill 1,000 innocent civilians in Israeli settlements along the Gaza border are war criminals and terrorists – why are the generals and people who are ordering the deaths of ten times as many civilians on the other side not?

As far as I’m concerned [Benny] Gantz, Eisenkot and Gallant – the three generals in the war cabinet – are war criminals. I would say we have to sit down with them, we have no choice. And Israel cannot pick and choose which Palestinian leader they are going to sit down with, unless they only want to sit down with emasculated, castrated, tame Palestinians. It’s like the British saying we will not deal with the IRA. Well, then you’ve got troubles. And you did in Britain, until somebody came in and said we have to sit down with these people if you want to end it. Hamas represents a chunk of the Palestinian people and if you want to make peace with the Palestinian people, you’re going to have to sit down with them. They have blood on their hands, but then so do Gantz, Eisenkot and Gallant.

HL: Israelis strategists say that every bombing they do goes through a legal process. They do not bomb indiscriminately.

RK: Since they don’t let Western journalists into Gaza, you have no way of knowing – because all Arabs are of course liars, you can’t believe them. The president of the United States said you can’t believe their statistics [Biden said he has “no confidence” in the death-toll figures in Gaza]. Somebody can go into Shifa [hospital, Gaza City]. Send a white man or woman to walk the corridors, and you’d see that there are no military facilities there. I know a doctor who works there. But Israel has sealed Gaza. Nobody can get in. They bombed the water tanks in Jabalia refugee camp. Is that a military target? No, they’re trying to force the people of Gaza out. Those are war crimes. You think Hamas doesn’t have its own supplies of everything: water, fuel, weapons, food, medicines? Of course they do, if they have the wherewithal to be firing rockets on day 32 of this miserable war. Just as the Iraqi people suffered from sanctions, while its leaders had all the goodies they needed. Ultimately Israel will have to live with the people they bombed.

HL: But Hamas wanted the Gazan population to suffer after their attack on 7 October.

RK: That may be true. One has to assume that they knew Israel’s response would be ferocious. They’d seen it in the past.

HL: What about the role of the Arab states? They have always been crucial to Palestine’s fate. I spoke to one Israeli strategist recently who said that comments being made by various leaders – Queen Rania of Jordan and others – are really just window-dressing to Arabs in “the street”, that they want Hamas to be crushed even more than Israel does.

RK: There is no question that the repressive, dictatorial regimes are very opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood and to Hamas, which is an offshoot of it. Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates have had massive internal campaigns against the Muslim Brotherhood over many

years since 2000. And there’s no question they would prefer a divided Palestinian national movement to one dominated by Hamas. These same regimes were very eager for a normalisation with Israel. Yet every single poll has shown that Arab public opinion is completely different. So don’t talk to me about the Arab street. It is Arab public opinion and the Arab peoples on the one hand, and a bunch of autocrats clinging to their thrones and their palace on the other.

Egypt has had peace with Israel since 1979. The Egyptian people have not accepted that. They will not go to Israel. The same is true of Jordan – they’ve had peace since 1994. There’s no interaction between Jordanians and Israelis at all! What does that mean? That means Israel has made peace with a bunch of autocrats that don’t represent their people and [are] in fact dependent on these regimes staying in power at the expense of democracy.

HL: You talk as if you’d like them all to be democracies. But would you be happy to live under the Muslim Brotherhood? Would you be happy to live under Hamas?

RK: I don’t know that the Muslim Brotherhood would necessarily win an election. [HL: But they did in Egypt after the “Arab spring”.] And they probably would have lost the next one, had the Egyptians allowed them. They had turned the people against them by the time the military launched its coup. I would prefer democracy.

If the Algerians had elected the government that they would have elected when the military decided to intervene in the middle of the electoral process, you wouldn’t have had a bloody civil war [from 1992-2002]. You would have probably had a lousy Islamist regime and they probably would have lost power. And if they tried to cling to power, they would have been overthrown.

Israel’s response to Hamas has made these regimes’ moves in the direction of normalisation impossible. In fact, you have a tougher position on the part of the Arab governments that I can remember, saying “under no circumstances we will allow Israel to ethnically cleanse Palestine at our expense”. That’s pretty important.

HL: But they’re not doing anything to prevent it, if that’s what you think Israel are doing.

RK: No, but they’re not letting Israel dump Palestinians in Sinai and Jordan.

HL: What about the role of Iran and Hezbollah?

I don’t want to predict because I can be proved wrong within five minutes. But I think the Iranians and Hezbollah have made a calculation that it wouldn’t be wise, that it is not to their advantage to become more involved in this conflict, because I think they believe Israel cannot destroy Hamas. They might defeat its military wing, but that will not last for very long. They’ve defeated its military wing before. But Hamas is a political and a religious and a

cultural and ideological body. And it exists wherever the Palestinians are. It’s a minority group. It is a powerful force in Palestinian society. They got 44 per cent in 2006. They’d probably have less than that now. The point is you can’t destroy Hamas in the long term.

Israel looks weaker, Hamas will survive. Why would you waste the powerful deterrent that’s been built up in Lebanon to protect Iran against Israel in a situation where you’re not losing? I don’t think they care about Gaza – they care about staying in power and not having the country devastated. You get into a war with Israel and the United States becomes involved, and you are going to be flattened. Why would they do that?

HL: How does this end?

Things changed after the First Intifada (1987-93) very quickly. Who would have thought that Yasser Arafat and Rabin would have signed an agreement [the Oslo Accords]. In my view it was a terrible agreement, but just the very idea – or that [Anwar] Sadat and [Menachem] Begin would in 1978 [after the 1973 war]. I’m not terribly optimistic about such change in Israel. There is an enormous amount of hurt and rage and pain, understandably, in Israel, at the huge toll of civilian casualties. So it’s going to take a long time, possibly, for that to be overcome. And the same thing is true among Palestinians. Israelis are affected. And ten times as many Palestinians are affected, because the number of civilian deaths is ten times as great