Ben Wallace and Nadine Dorries, the long goodbye

“History will not remember you kindly,” Nadine Dorries wrote last weekend in her resignation letter to Rishi Sunak. But this is not the only departure that has been looming over the Conservative Party for the past few weeks. On Thursday morning the former defence secretary Ben Wallace handed in his resignation and was swiftly replaced by Grant Shapps, who stepped into his fifth Cabinet position this year.
Rachel Cunliffe, Freddie Hayward, and Zoë Grünewald discuss the implications of the reshuffle for both Labour and the Tories, and whether history will, in fact, remember Rishi Sunak – and Nadine Dorries – kindly.
Subscribers to the New Statesman can listen ad-free in our app. Download it on iOS or Android.
Not a regular podcast listener? Read our guide on how to listen to New Statesman podcasts
Read more on this topic:
The defence community does not want Grant Shapps
Nadine Dorries is the Tory Miss Havisham
Nadine Dorries’ “Plot” to hijack the Tory party conference