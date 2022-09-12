Support 100 years of independent journalism.

12 September 2022

Who will be attending the Queen’s funeral?

The guest list is expected to include previous prime ministers, world leaders and European royals.

By Freddie Hayward

Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

London will be very busy in the coming days. More than three quarters of a million people are expected to file past the Queen lying-in-state in the Palace of Westminster. Then there’s the funeral. Royalty, presidents, current and former prime ministers, diplomats and dignitaries are poised to descend on London for the ceremony on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey, which can hold around 2,000 people. So who’s coming?

There was uncertainty over whether the US president Joe Biden would attend the funeral. He hasn’t come on a state visit to the UK since he entered office. But when asked by reporters last Friday (9 September), he replied: “Yes. I don’t know what the details are yet but I will be going.” It seems unlikely that Donald Trump will receive an invitation, not least because of the limited space within the abbey.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey has said that he wants to come. The Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, has also confirmed he will attend. The UK’s political leaders such as the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition, Keir Starmer, will be there. Former prime ministers – Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Tony Blair and John Major – are also likely to be invited.

Alongside the politicians, royalty from around the world are also expected to attend. The guest list for Prince Philip’s memorial service in April 2021 provides some idea of who might receive an invitation. Around 1,800 people attended the service, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, and Spain’s King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Emperor Naruhito of Japan, who ascended the Chrysanthemum throne back in 2019, has plans to travel to London for the funeral in what would be his first overseas trip since becoming emperor. It seems unlikely that the Chinese and Russian presidents, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin, will attend. The royal family will also be in attendance, of course, including the new Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Catherine. Unlike for Prince Philip’s memorial, Harry and Meghan are in the UK and expected to attend.

THANK YOU

The King is due to host a reception at Buckingham Palace the night before. World leaders have been asked to limit the use of their own cars, private jets and helicopters on the way to the event, according to Politico. The attendees will instead be bussed to Westminster Abbey from a location in west London. After the funeral, overseas leaders will be escorted to Dean’s Yard within the grounds of the abbey for a reception hosted by the Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly.

