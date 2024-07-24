Vive Keir Starmer!

Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

French politics had descended into a Gallic War of the Roses. Instead of English royal dynasties, our factions are the political parties competing for control of parliament, and our pretenders to the throne are the warring leaders of the French left. But, oddly enough, one English knight of the realm has crossed the Channel to take a starring role: Sir Keir Starmer.

Some backstory: On 7 July, the left came out on top in France’s parliamentary elections. The New Popular Front (NFP), a leftist alliance that ranges from anti-capitalists to social democrats, bagged 178 seats. Although they had fallen short of winning a majority, NFP chieftains were triumphant. They went on TV and declared they would form the next government. The next prime minister, they repeated over and over, would come from their ranks.

Cut to two weeks later, and a new prime minister has yet to be appointed. Even worse, the NFP is divided on who they want for the job. And this is because the NFP is an electoral hodgepodge made up of four parties. There is the far-left “France Unbowed” of Jean-Luc Mélenchon; the Green Party; the Communist Party, which despite its name is pretty tame these days; and the moderate Socialist Party, historically the dominant force on the French left.

These bedfellows have found it difficult to find common ground. France Unbowed wanted Mélenchon to become prime minister, but that was a non-starter. He is political kryptonite. An ex-Trotskyist, Mélenchon is an egomaniac who sees traitors in every corner of his party. On top of it all, he has been stoking the flames of antisemitism. In the wake of the 7 October pogroms, he refused to call Hamas a “terrorist organisation”. Although antisemitism is soaring in France, he has said it “remains residual”.

Mélenchon has gone on to back Huguette Bello, a little-known politician from La Réunion, for prime minister. But the Socialists turned her down. Then, with the support of the Communists and the Greens, the Socialists pitched Laurence Tubiana, the architect of the Paris climate agreement. But France Unbowed wouldn’t have it: Tubiana wasn’t radical enough. The French left is going through a civil war between hardliners and moderates. The hardliners are led by Mélenchon, the moderates are in desperate need of a leader.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

Enter Prime Minister Starmer, who is fast emerging as the role model for this rudderless faction. Centre-left commentators are in awe of his achievements. They hail him for detoxifying the Labour Party after Jeremy Corbyn’s tenure and winning a thumping majority last month. They are hoping a French Starmer could do the same with Mélenchon and the NFP.

Take Caroline Fourest, an influential journalist. She is the editor of Franc-Tireur, a new weekly paper flying off the shelves. “We must ‘decorbynise’ the left, and fast!” Fourest wrote. As she sees it, the NFP will never be able to beat the National Rally, Marine Le Pen’s far-right party, until they do so. “If they think they can counter the National Rally in the long term without putting Jean-Luc Mélenchon and his clique out of action, then they’re living in a parallel reality.”

Franc-Tireur also ran a laudatory article on Starmer’s transformation of Labour. Journalist Emma-Kate Symons praised the prime minister for taking Labour back “towards the moderate centre” after the far-left drift of the Corbyn years. She celebrated “a dignified and credible left, savouring its first victory in years over a scattered conservative camp, thanks to ‘decorbynisation’”. Her message: “What a lesson for the French left!” Or take Anne Sinclair, France’s Jeremy Paxman. “In the United Kingdom, they got rid of their Mr. Mélenchon, who was Mr. Corbyn,” Sinclair said approvingly. “They are ahead of us. We will need to do the same thing.” She added, “It’s a job that the left will have to do.”

Sinclair has a point: For the French left to broaden its appeal, it needs to go full Starmer. France Unbowed is a massive liability. Mélenchon and his henchmen encourage sectarianism and spur antisemitism. If that isn’t bad enough, their modus operandi is “le clash”: they are vociferous and outrageous. So much so they have made the National Rally look respectable in comparison. Until the left repudiates France Unbowed, it won’t get the support of the working classes who vote for the far-right or the middle-classes who vote for Macron’s centre.

So, who could be the French Starmer? It’s too early to say, but a couple of figures fancy reviving the fortunes of the moderate left ahead of the 2027 presidential elections. There is Raphaël Glucksmann, who won plaudits for spearheading the Socialist campaign in the last EU elections and came a surprising third with 14%. An Atlanticist, he is young and forward-looking. “I want to build a great social democratic force,” Glucksmann said this month.

There is also François Hollande, the former Socialist president who has made a comeback as an MP for the NFP. “I have no ambition other than to serve the country,” Hollande said, “but above all to ensure our country resembles the idea we have of it.” Rumours abound that he is hoping to run for the Elysée again. And don’t count Tubiana out either: if she does become prime minister, she could prove to be a force to be reckoned with. With the election over, the game of thrones is just beginning – and whoever seizes Starmer’s mantle will likely win it.