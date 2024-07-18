Labour will keep women and girls safe from violence, harassment and hatred online

Illustration by barbaramarini / Shutterstock

The country is facing an epidemic of violence against women and girls. If the first duty of a government is to keep its citizens safe, then the former Tory government failed that test utterly and completely.

Just 2.6 per cent of rape cases see a charge the same year. Domestic abusers are being released from prison early because the Conservatives lost control of the prison system. And many girls face torrents of abuse both online and in person; the previous government simply failed to tackle the scale of misogyny, including the online radicalisation of some boys and young men.

Keir Starmer understands the scale of this problem. As the former director of public prosecutions, he worked to change the law and to secure justice for John and Penny Clough, whose daughter Jane was tragically killed by an abusive ex-partner who had been granted bail after being charged with rape. Last year, Labour’s mission to make Britain’s streets safe included an ambition to halve the level of violence against women and girls.

This will not be an easy task and will not happen overnight. We will tackle the misogyny which is the root of this violence, enable police to respond effectively, support courts so victims can get justice, and stop abusers from moving from household to household, destroying lives with impunity.

That is why we will establish new specialist rape courts to clear the scandalous backlog in rape cases. It’s why we will put domestic abuse experts in 999 call centres to ensure that police respond effectively to such cases, and specialist rape units in every police force. It’s why we will empower Ofsted to carry out safeguarding checks and will reform the curriculum to tackle the scourge of misogyny in schools. It’s why we will introduce legal advocates to ensure that victims in rape cases can uphold their rights and stop their personal information being used inappropriately.

Subscribe to the Saturday Read View all newsletters Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend – from the New Statesman. Sign up here Select and enter your email address The Saturday Read Your weekly guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture every Saturday. The best way to sign up for The Saturday Read is via saturdayread.substack.com Morning Call The New Statesman's quick and essential guide to the news and politics of the day. The best way to sign up for Morning Call is via morningcall.substack.com Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how Progressive Media Investments may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

And it’s why we are proud of Labour’s Equality Act and the vital protections for women it contains.

Nowhere has the former government’s failure to keep women safe been more evident than online. The Online Safety Act was delayed and delayed amid endless Conservative turmoil. All the while, women and girls are facing a deluge of extreme misogynist content, from violent pornography and deepfakes to abuse and “cyber flashing”.

Labour continually called for the Conservatives to take tougher action and to stop the delays to vital protections being brought forward. This included our pleas for loopholes to be closed so that making intimate deepfakes would be classified as an illegal act.

Now in government, Labour will build on the Online Safety Act, bringing forward provisions as quickly as possible, and exploring further measures to keep women and girls safe online, particularly when using social media.

We will work with Ofcom to toughen up its guidance on protecting women and girls in online spaces and we will finally ban the creation of sexually explicit deepfakes.

And we will embed digital literacy in schools to help combat online hate, including misogyny, and to tackle the insidious influence of individuals like Andrew Tate.

Labour is the only party with a serious plan to address the threats to women’s safety. The new government has a plan to deliver meaningful change, and to keep women and girls safe from violence, harassment and hatred.