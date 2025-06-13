Defining our optimal role in the global AI ecosystem

Photo by Carl Court / Getty

As Select Committee chair, I hear witness after witness reference the role of AI in everything from recruitment processes to CDP figures. Britain’s role in the global AI ecosystem isn’t just about growing our tech sector – already the world’s third largest – but about laying the foundations of our economy for a new age.

Unlike its predecessors, this government tells a positive story about how AI could be shaped to serve the public good and boost Britain’s growth as a centre for responsible AI use. I was delighted to see the Prime Minister throw the full force of government behind the AI Action Plan, pledging concrete steps to drive adoption in the public and private sectors; we need to go hard and fast to close the gap with international competitors.

Open-source AI, which I’ve long been committed to championing, represents the opportunity to build trust and democratise technology. The benefits are plain to see. It provides a mechanism for scrutiny, encourages international cooperation on a matter of huge general interest, allows the UK to become a diplomatic and technological bridge and stimulates entrepreneurship. Open-source initiatives could catalyse an entire generation of SMEs and start-ups.

Public sector productivity is one of the most enduring challenges in Britain, and the public directly faces the consequences. There is enormous potential for AI to improve such outcomes. I have long encouraged the parliamentary authorities to roll out secure AI tools that could save my staff time – time that could then be spent helping constituents in Newcastle. The government claims potential savings of up to £45bn through the digitisation of services.

In our NHS, there is huge scope for AI to support management and boost the productivity of hospitals and GP surgeries, saving precious time and money. In climate tech, AI is being used to optimise energy systems and improve climate modelling.The Alan Turing Institute is using AI to help understand the effects of climate change, protect communities and natural habitats and develop ways of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Programmes such as the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, which investigates innovative technologies and scales up new products and processes, is integrating AI for predictive maintenance, process optimisation and supply chain resilience – boosting productivity and innovation across UK industry.

The Committee has heard from local government representatives who are using digitisation to enhance performance and efficiency. Sutton Council uses sensors to monitor the routines of elderly citizens. Not getting up at the usual time may signal an emergency, and then first-responders are on the scene much faster.

Those who say AI is irrelevant to the challenges of economic growth in the public sector fundamentally misunderstand the nature of the opportunities available, its presence everywhere in our lives already, the frenetic pace of its delivery and its ability to drive growth.

We are exceptionally gifted by our access to the infrastructure and institutions needed to conduct research and take advantage of the opportunities posed in adopting AI. I was lucky enough to attend the opening of Northumbria University’s Centre for Responsible AI, which aims to enhance the UK as a leader in the ethical implementation of AI.

Britain’s optimal role in the global AI ecosystem must be as a hub for great tech, a magnet for great talent and a centre for ethical and responsible deployment. We must leverage our unique strengths to become a trusted, innovative and ethical leader in AI development and governance.