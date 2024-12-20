Building Britain’s water security

Photo from Shutterstock

In 25 years’, time, due to projected population growth, the UK is going to need almost five billion litres additional litres of water a day. This equates to two million wheelie bins worth of water each day, on top of what UK residents already use. But running simultaneously to this ongoing growth in demand are the concurrent and interlinked threats of climate change and extreme weather. The UK’s water supplies will need to be future proofed against these issues if it is to maintain the capacity needed for projected population growth over the next quarter of a century.

The issue of water security – and water scarcity – was discussed at a recent roundtable held by Affinity Water in partnership with the New Statesman in November 2024. This discussion, which brought together a group of experts, was held under Chatham House Rules meaning individuals and organisations are not named. The conversation has been summarised for length and clarity.

“At the moment, there is no strategy for water security,” said one participant, “there is no single agency responsible for leading on this issue.” They pointed out that the issue of water security is most acute in the south-east of England. “We’ve got a major problem ahead over the next 20-30 years in the south-east,” they said.

One issue identified by several participants was that the UK has not completed a single reservoir in the last 30 years, despite ongoing steady population rise. Reservoirs are an essential component of ensuring water security. They provide security and flexibility by balancing water supply with water demand. Water can be stored and subsequently abstracted from the reservoir when needed and available.

But completing on this vital infrastructure will be essential to safeguard the UK in the coming years. One participant said: “England will need 5 billion litres of additional litres of water per day by 2050. That’s 25 per cent of the current supply.” They added: “It’s a massive challenge, driven by population growth and climate change.” They explained that a key component of tackling this issue is shifting how water is thought of in wider society and the wider economy. “Water is not just an economic good; it has deep connections with people.” They added: “These values must be integrated with ownership and management decisions.”

Indeed, preserving water supply is also about changing public perceptions and behaviours. If water supply is to be constricted, consumers will need to think about how and when they are able to use it to complete daily tasks and activities. One participant said: “There is a real chasm between the reality of water challenges and public awareness. Most people think they use a seventh of the water they actually consume.” Another said that such a major strategy of reform will be dependent on public buy in. “The big achievements in net zero – like moving from 40 per cent coal to 40 per cent renewables – have largely been invisible to the public,” said one participant, “by contrast, water saving efforts will require a more direct, behaviour-focused approach.” A water sector participant added: that we “shouldn’t be shy about fronting up to people about the scale of the problems facing us. Ultimately it will come down to either a public behavioural change, or government enforcement.”

But this will be tricky. As one participant pointed out “the public’s confidence in the water industry is massively undermined right now” due to ongoing concerns around sewage pollution, and the remuneration of water bosses. The government has laid out how it intends to deal with this as part of the Water (Special Measures) Bill. But its action on water security requires more detail. One participant said, “a national strategy for water resources is essential.”

Water security is critical for the UK as it underpins the nation’s heath, economy and environment amid a moment of increasing climate unpredictability. These are key components of the new Labour government’s missions for public renewal. With rising populations, uneven rainfall patterns and the escalating threat of drought and floods, making sure the UK has access to a sustainable water supply is imperative. By investing in innovative water management, and increasing public awareness of these potential challenges, the UK can build resilience against future challenges, securing a reliable and equitable water supply for generations to come.