2 December 2024

Housing: Let’s build

Expert comment and analysis from Matthew Pennycook, Vikki Slade, Kwajo Tweneboa and Shreya Nanda.

By Spotlight

Download the PDF here.

1.5million homes: why we must deliver quality, sustainability and safety
Chris Leese
Awaab's Law is an immediate call to action
Spotlight
How Lancaster University is helping to kickstart economic growth
Andy Schofield

