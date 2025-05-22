Rachel de Souza: Children experience poverty in ways that adults do not

Rachel de Souza is the Children’s Commissioner for England. She is a former headteacher and founding chief executive of the Inspiration Trust academy network.

What is the role and responsibilities of the Children’s Commissioner?

My job is to shine a light on the things children tell me and take this directly to politicians, ministers and decision-makers. I have some “superpowers” that help me do my job well – gathering data from public sector organisations that build a better evidence base on relevant issues or entering premises to observe standards or speak to children.

Children’s experiences of poverty are absolutely central to the government’s Child Poverty Strategy, because they go through it in ways adults do not. Their insights are unique, and they are often impacted in the most significant ways.

What has shocked you most about child poverty while in your role?

I’m deeply struck by the way children talk about family life now compared to when I became Commissioner in 2021 – children now are so much more aware of the stresses of their parents: the hours they work, the house they live in, the food on the table. Ultimately, poverty is about a lack of money – something that is often lost in debates about alleviating its effects.

Children themselves do not talk about ‘poverty’; instead, they talk about living in insecure or dangerous housing, sharing bathrooms with strangers or not having access to a shower, limited transport meaning long commutes to school or frequent school moves, and the resulting sense of shame that children tell me they feel about their circumstances. Children who grow up in poverty often have lower expectations for themselves and their lives compared to their peers.

What more should the government do to tackle the issue?

I am in favour of scrapping the two-child limit. Supporting families in need is the most effective way to alleviate the effects of poverty and the best form of early intervention, and ultimately families need more money in their pockets.

But this cannot be a conversation solely about money – children do not talk about “poverty”, nor do they talk only in financial terms. I regularly speak with ministers, and have shared some of the harrowing accounts from children in our biggest cities about living in unsafe, crowded housing with vermin and mould – and how this impacts their education, or their health.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

I want those making decisions about children’s lives to not just hear from them directly but recognise that children do not see things as singular issues that fit neatly into departments: they want services that work together and intervene earlier to prevent problems from worsening.

What else can national and local leaders do to reduce child poverty?

We need a whole society mission to break the links between a child’s background and opportunities. It’s not solely about income, but giving children the chance to grow up in communities that are safe, supportive and aspirational. That means strong local leadership and high standards across everything we do; we cannot accept higher levels of antisocial behaviour or poor upkeep in low-income areas.

At my recent Festival of Childhood, I called on decision makers to listen to children and involve them in conversations about their lives. I also hear from young people themselves about how they want adults to hear their views, and later this year I will be publishing a model of best practice to help make that happen. To support my work as commissioner, I have an incredible group of bright and articulate young ambassadors who represent the views of children in England and join me to talk to ministers, decisions makers and leaders about their experiences. Hearing from children directly is vital given that last year my Big Ambition survey, which was full of incredible ideas from young people about improving children’s lives ahead of the election, found just 22 per cent of children thought the people who run the country listened to what they had to say. Since the election I have been consistently calling for politicians and decision makers to engage with children to hear from them directly.

I want to see a recognition in the government that even if, on paper, an issue does not appear to be particularly relevant to children it may have broader implications on their lives.

How can schools – the place where children spend vast periods of time – better support children?

Later this year, I will publish the findings from the Schools and College Survey, which heard from nearly 19,000 schools and colleges in England. Just under half of school leaders identified poverty as the most pressing concern facing children beyond education in their local community. Children mentioned how their schools are a “lifeline” – providing free school meals, supplies and a sense of stability. While this support is invaluable, they highlighted the need for more consistent understanding of what it means to grow up with a challenging home life.

Therefore, we must equip school staff with the skills and knowledge to better recognise and respond to the pressures these students face, and ensure every young person has access to trusted adults they can turn to. From my experience, when students know they have an adult at school who listens and cares, it can make a huge difference to their sense of safety and belonging.

This article first appeared in our Spotlight on Child Poverty supplement, of 23 May 2025, guest edited by Gordon Brown.