The promise of progress: AI and the future of UK healthcare

Image: Sanofi

As it stands, the NHS is facing significant challenges, including over seven million people on NHS waiting lists and barriers in access to care. Nearly three million people are off work with treatable ill-health and investment in life sciences lags behind our European neighbours. Yet, there is momentum behind the new government as they begin to deliver on their electoral mandate. With it comes an incredible opportunity to harness the innovative technology at our fingertips so we can support our NHS in becoming fit for the future.

The people behind AI

It’s difficult to avoid the subject of artificial intelligence (AI) – it’s certainly a hot topic, in life sciences and beyond. In health, AI could be a gamechanger for unlocking access and uptake of innovation in the UK, ultimately reducing strain on an overburdened NHS system.

I do recognise some of the understandable apprehension around AI in healthcare, with research finding that over half of the public think AI will make them feel more distant from healthcare staff. But we must remember this technology will never operate in isolation. Beyond the powerful algorithms and cutting-edge insights, we have people – the brilliant minds and collaborative efforts of scientists and researchers – who can help us diagnose more accurately, find solutions faster and fundamentally protect, or even enhance, the human connection in care. Combining the people at the heart of healthcare with the speed and scale of AI makes me truly excited about what we, and the new government, can achieve for the nation.

AI in action

AI is already delivering its potential in the pharmaceutical industry. At Sanofi, our ambition is to become the first biopharma company powered by AI at scale; accelerating drug discovery, enhancing clinical trial design and improving the manufacturing and supply of medicines and vaccines to get them to patients in need faster.

We’ve recently partnered with Formation Bio and OpenAI to develop software that accelerates the drug development lifecycle. Our scientists also use AI and machine learning in three quarters of small-molecule drug discovery projects, with more than 80 per cent prediction accuracy, meaning we can find the most promising molecules faster.

Outside of the labs, we’re using AI to accelerate patient pathways. We currently have a portfolio of “test and learn” pilots across the UK in partnership with the NHS and MedTech partners in areas such as rare diseases and immunology, and are exploring expanding these pilots into respiratory and diabetes. These projects put collaboration front and centre, with clinicians, the NHS, industry, and patients working together to support earlier access to care.

For example, people living with rare, little-known conditions often wait years for a diagnosis. To address this, we’re working with Barts Life Sciences to analyse electronic health records (EHRs) to identify people at risk of Gaucher disease, a rare genetic condition. This exciting partnership has the potential to significantly reduce diagnosis times and help patients get the care they need much sooner.

What’s next for AI and the NHS?

The UK is well placed to lead globally on AI – we have the third most valuable tech sector in the world, a wealth of NHS data to leverage and globally renowned academia in science and technology. If we are to truly take advantage of this for the NHS and achieve Labour’s ambition to make Britain a life sciences powerhouse, three crucial actions are needed.

Harness AI to bring innovative medicines to patients faster

From the trailblazing scientists to patients with chronic illnesses, people are both at the core of AI’s development and its beneficiaries. With AI, we can be much more data-driven and efficient when it comes to clinical trials, drug discovery and diagnosis. We can identify the right patients and link them to the most effective treatments more quickly. Combined with bold government policies and flexible approaches to medicines access in the UK, we can harness AI to both economise NHS resources and support its sustainable future while delivering life changing innovation to the many people who could benefit.

Lead with a culture of innovation

AI’s permeation into all aspects of our society is inevitable. The question is how we embrace it. Sanofi has been bold in taking the first step, already exploring the potential of AI across a range of severe, life-long illnesses. The government and NHS must match our ambition and pace.

I welcome the government’s commitment to a 10-year plan for the reform and modernisation of the NHS, to be announced in spring 2025. The new AI Opportunities Action Plan led by Matt Clifford is also a promising sign. However, to create an NHS fit for the future, the government must go further: modernising legacy systems, capitalising on NHS data available and advocating for responsible and equitable use of AI.

Build a genuine partnership with life sciences

The life sciences sector has repeatedly called for action to ensure the UK keeps pace with Europe, and patients do not miss out on new medicines. There is now a genuine opportunity to collaborate with the sector to integrate AI into research, drug discovery and NHS patient pathways to get medicines to people faster and more fairly.

Harnessing AI’s potential, supported by the experts behind it and strategic government action, could be transformative for a healthier, wealthier UK. I am fully committed to working with the government on this. The opportunity is here – let’s reach out and take it.