1 March 2024

Delivering for the forgotten majority – how Labour can increase NHS capacity

A New Statesman panel, sponsored by AbbVie, at Labour Party Conference 2023.

At Labour Party Conference 2023, the New Statesman gathered a panel of experts to discuss how Labour can “prevent the NHS becoming a two-tier service”.

Baroness Gillian Merron, the shadow spokesperson for health and social care, warned of the danger of policy silos. “We’re going to have to ensure that good health policies… go across the whole of government,” she said, explaining that departments responsible for clean air and transport, for example, have an impact on healthcare.

Todd Manning, general manager at AbbVie, discussed the resource requirements for the NHS when dealing with patients with complex health conditions. He argued that investing in solving long-term conditions is beneficial on multiple fronts: “Making sure that people with long-term conditions… are diagnosed early, are treated aggressively, and are able to get back to work in a rapid manner is absolutely essential – not only for the patient and to free up capacity in the system, but also it’s good for the economy.”

“We have to de-medicalise what has become medicalised,” said Simon Opher, Labour prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Stroud, “otherwise the NHS is picking up more and more work which could be done in the voluntary sector.”

Richard Sloggett, founder at Future Health, said that population changes means current systems of management are no longer fit for purpose. “The system is under way too much pressure” for a “top-down” management approach, he argued.

Georgina Carr, CEO of the Neurological Alliance, cited the challenges of social inequality. “If you live in more deprived areas of the country, you’re less likely to access drugs which could slow the progression of multiple sclerosis,” she said as an example.

The panel was sponsored by AbbVie.

