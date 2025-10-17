The UK is positioning itself as a hub for mRNA science and innovation

Credit - Moderna

During the pandemic, the UK moved fast and got so much right. In the wake of Covid-19, as governments re-evaluated their preparedness, the UK continued to act decisively. Just two years after Covid-19 entered our world, the UK government forged a ten-year strategic partnership with Moderna to create a world-class hub for mRNA research, development and manufacturing.

For Moderna, choosing the UK was easy. With its highly respected regulatory system, leading scientific talent, and a unique ability to link health data, genomics and clinical research, the UK offers one of the most dynamic ecosystems in the world to advance mRNA science and deliver public health solutions and economic impact.

Located in Harwell, Oxfordshire, the Moderna Innovation and Technology Centre (MITC) is a purpose-built centre for cutting-edge mRNA research, development and manufacturing. Unlike traditional approaches that are built molecule by molecule, mRNA is versatile, programmable and fast, enabling the development of vaccines and treatments at pace.

mRNA was involved in the Covid-19 response and is now being explored across areas such as cancer, rare diseases and immune disorders. MITC provides the UK with the ability to manufacture and test vaccines at speed and scale in the event of a pandemic. It will also serve the country in endemic times: seasonal respiratory and viral illnesses are major contributors to NHS winter pressures and workforce absences.

Moderna’s investment in Britain is as much about driving growth as it is about health. This collaboration is a model for how government and industry can drive a mission-led approach to health and economic policy. Through this partnership, Moderna will have created a projected 150 highly skilled jobs in the UK by the end of this year, while strengthening supply chains and scientific research.

We have launched 24 clinical trials across 124 sites in the UK since 2021. We were proud to welcome the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care to formally open MITC on 24 September 2025. In under two years, we moved from ground-breaking to operational – virtually unheard of for a facility of this scale and complexity.

This level of immense progress has only been possible thanks to extraordinary partnership working across government and the NHS. Many people have played a crucial role in making this vision a reality. Their shared ambition, pragmatism and problem-solving has made the UK not just a good partner, but a great place to innovate, invest and do business.

Sustained policy leadership has been critical to this progress. The UK government’s Industrial Strategy positions life sciences as a key driver of economic growth, while the 10-Year Health Plan’s commitment to embed innovation across the NHS shows serious intent to turn ambition into impact.

The UK placed a bold, strategic bet on mRNA, positioning itself as one of the leading global hubs for mRNA science and innovation. It is now seeing the results. In less than three years, we’ve gone from a partnership agreement to operational capability, building not just a facility, but a national asset for innovation, resilience and growth. The countries that lead in life sciences will be those that can harness medical breakthroughs and translate scientific excellence into population-level impact to improve outcomes, ease pressure on health systems, and drive economic growth through increased productivity and smarter use of limited resources.

With a unique ecosystem, strategic clarity and growing ambition, the UK is exceptionally well placed to be that leader. Now is the time to invest, replicate what works and deliver the future of health innovation to boost outcomes, ease system pressures and unlock economic growth.

