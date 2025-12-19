Medical tourism: what Britain’s NHS crisis is exporting

Photo by Doku Clinic

Britons are increasingly seeking overseas treatments such as hair implants and dental work, often lured by lower costs and shorter waiting times. According to the Office for National Statistics, around 523,000 Britons travelled from the UK overseas for medical treatments last year. Of those, 196,000 visited Turkey, by far the most popular destination for UK citizens looking elsewhere for treatment. It’s a sad reflection of healthcare in Britain today: a broken system being abandoned in favour of quick sun-and-surgery packages abroad.

In the context of NHS data on waiting times, this trend makes sense. Over 7.4 million people are stuck on elective-care waiting lists, with nearly 192,000 waiting over a year for treatment. The NHS’s target of 92 per cent of patients seen within 18 weeks – last met in 2015 – is being missed; only 61.8 per cent of patients are seen in this time frame. For many patients needing non-urgent but life-changing procedures, the wait has become unbearable.



For a patient in pain, or one whose self-esteem is rapidly deteriorating, this isn’t just about vanity, but rather a healthcare system that can no longer meet the needs of its population. Years of underfunding and political inertia have created a system where, for many, flying to Turkey isn’t an indulgence – it’s the only realistic option.

Aesthetic procedures, dental work and weight-loss treatments are the most popular, with patients seeking an overnight, social-media-ready transformation. The sheer volume of men travelling to Turkey for a follicular unit extraction (FUE), which plucks hair follicles from the back of the scalp and moves them to areas where the hair is thinning, has made hair transplant in Turkey something akin to a rite of passage.

It’s a trend amplified by Instagram and TikTok, where cultural obsessions about looking fit are leading more and more people to seek their surgery abroad. The number of Britons following this path to find treatment has prompted the government to partner with TikTok influencers to warn people about the risks of travelling abroad for cosmetic procedures, to curb so-called medical tourism, and to tighten regulations for cosmetic practitioners in England. But the difference in price is significant, and will continue to drive many to clinics across Europe for cosmetic surgery.

The price difference between UK and Turkish clinics is made even more appealing by the favourable exchange rate of Turkish lira against the pound. Data from the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (BAAPS) last year shows UK procedures fell 16 per cent in 2023 to 25,972 in total. Popular procedures among younger women dropped sharply: breast augmentation was down 26 per cent, breast reduction down 17 per cent, and abdominoplasty down 19 per cent. A challenging economic climate in the UK, coupled with a boom in medical tourism, means British cosmetic surgery providers are struggling to compete.

The question for British policymakers is how to repatriate the patients seeking elective, non-emergency medical treatment abroad – as well as the capital they take with them.



First, the government must undertake transformative investment in elective capacity. This includes expanding community diagnostic centres, building regional surgical hubs and, crucially, enhancing the NHS’s ability to contract with the domestic private sector to address the backlog quickly and transparently. The infrastructure is there, but the government must recognise that delays will only continue to deepen public frustration with waiting times.

The state must also acknowledge the value of high-quality dental and aesthetic care as part of overall well-being. By creating state-subsidised pathways or regulated price caps for essential, non-life-threatening procedures, we could begin to reclaim market share and, more importantly, restore faith in the social contract of healthcare. Labelling these procedures frivolous while thousands seek treatment overseas is a denial of evidence, not a coherent health policy.

Until Britain can provide timely, affordable and high-quality solutions at home, many will continue to vote with their wallets and their passports. Meanwhile, countries such as Turkey – which have proved adaptable to patient needs by providing more affordable care without the long waiting times – benefit at the UK’s expense. The exodus to Turkey for sun, sand and cut-price surgery isn’t just a healthcare story: it’s a commentary on the state of modern Britain.