Where’s the hormone-free contraception for women?

Photo by areeya_ann / Shutterstock

Since the creation of the oral contraceptive pill in 1950, the onus for avoiding unwanted pregnancy has been placed on women. Although clinical research into an equivalent for men has taken place, male contraception has yet to materialise.

This week, however, it was revealed that scientists have made a breakthrough in the creation of a male pill. So far it has only been tested on mice, but these experiments show that it could be effective. Unlike female contraceptive pills, it is non-hormonal, so it would probably have little to no side effects and could be taken as and when needed, rather than every day.

The new drug works by temporarily immobilising sperm, targeting and inhibiting a protein – soluble adenylyl cyclase (sAC) – that controls sperm’s ability to move or “swim”. In tests, the mice’s sperm were paralysed for three hours and effects wore off fully after 24 hours. If this is proven successful in humans, in theory, men could simply take a pill an hour before sex. They could take it whenever they choose and suffer little discomfort.

[See also: The great birth control debate]

Related

Of course, there are downsides; planning one’s sexual schedule, like an exercise or meal regime, might not be entirely palatable. And while the scientific prowess involved in this discovery is admirable, women everywhere would be forgiven for asking: why has a drug like this not been investigated before? The female oral contraceptive pill has been around for over 70 years. Multiple formulations have been invented, all entailing a potentially horrendous mix of side effects, from acne, hair loss and lack of libido, to weight gain, nausea and abdominal cramps. Why are the options for women so dire?

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

True, alternatives to hormonal contraception do exist. There are condoms and femidoms, but neither rank highly when it comes to enabling spontaneity and enjoyment. Then there are dubious, fringe forms of contraception such as fertility tracking apps, the accuracy of which has been called into question. The only mainstream form of non-hormonal contraception is the copper intrauterine device (IUD), which can require surgery to remove, can cause heavier, longer and more painful periods, and can result in fertility taking up to 12 months to return after removal.

One newer advancement is the gel Phexxi, which offers a similar temporary female solution to the proposed male pill and is inserted like a tampon. But women have reported everything from burning and itching to infections after using it, while the application method means that contraceptive effectiveness could only be 86 per cent, according to one study.

What this latest scientific breakthrough highlights is the glaring gender inequality in contraceptive clinical research. For decades, women have put up with often serious discomfort. Many are left wondering: why would scientists choose to focus on a side-effect-free pill for men, when not a single one exists for women?

We should not diminish this attempt to level the playing field between men and women, but if there is a renewed focus on creating contraceptive methods that offer greater lifestyle flexibility and fewer caveats, this needs to be pursued for everyone. It is difficult to believe that creating a side-effect-free, spontaneous female pill is scientifically impossible. Pharmaceutical companies and scientists have an obligation to invest in clinical trials that result in contraception for women that is not only effective, but also does not cause them misery.

[See also: Contraception is a human right, not a tool for population control]