Incentives are essential to widening access to apprenticeships

The question of how to widen access to apprenticeships is timely, especially as the government is determined to ensure opportunities for all. The forthcoming Department for Education (DfE) post-16 education and skills strategy aims to transform a system that currently leaves some learners sidelined into one that supports everyone. While the government is in a strong position to make changes, there is a lack of comprehensive analysis on apprenticeship participation – unlike higher education (HE), which has a long history of such studies.

Historically, HE has been seen as elite, while apprenticeships were more accessible to those from working-class backgrounds. This gap needs to be addressed to understand what changes are necessary to better support marginalised groups in accessing apprenticeships. A good first step would be for the DfE to commission annual reports on participation, achievement and outcomes across post-16 education, including apprenticeships, FE and HE. These reports should examine disparities by age, gender, ethnicity, disability and socio-economic background, allowing for greater scrutiny of the system’s effectiveness in meeting diverse needs. This would also foster a culture of inclusion and fairness in post-16 education, though it would need further action to bring about real change.

Employers share responsibility for widening access as opportunities in the sector often reflect broader inequalities in the labour market. Discrimination in employment translates into limited opportunities for marginalised groups in apprenticeships. Changing employer behaviours to be more inclusive could significantly improve access, but this will be a major challenge. The sector needs an access strategy, with concrete plans and measures, led by Skills England in partnership with various stakeholders. This strategy would highlight the benefits of inclusion, support the government’s objectives, and reinforce the moral imperative for change.

It would also spark important discussions on what works, what doesn’t, and celebrate successes. But this alone is not enough. In addition to inspiring change, I propose a range of funding incentives for employers, training bodies and apprentices. Over the years, funding incentives have been proposed and dropped without assessing what actually works. A higher rate of funding for training apprentices from under-represented groups, along with employer incentives for those who pass their end-point assessments, may provide a strong foundation. Offering travel and support allowances for apprentices from marginalised backgrounds, paired with changes to welfare rules to allow families to retain benefits, would also ease financial barriers. Finally, making use of the 16 to 19 study programme and Youth Guarantee budgets to fund apprenticeships could expand opportunities. A clear intent, a strategic approach, and funding incentives would make a significant difference in widening access to apprenticeships.

