The Policy Ask with Patricia Lewis: “Weapons treaties have been destroyed through political posturing”

Patricia Lewis is the director of the international security programme at Chatham House. She has previously served as deputy director at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, a non-profit devoted to curbing the spread of weapons of mass destruction. She was also formerly director of the UN Institute for Disarmament Research, and director of the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre (VERTIC) in London, a non-profit devoted to disarmament.

How do you start your working day?

Black coffee, the papers, social media and emails. And, depending on the day, either a commute to Chatham House via the Piccadilly Line or to my desk at home in London or Ireland.

What has been your career high?

It is an impossible question to answer. I was an academic physicist in my early career and there is nothing like teaching quantum physics to young people, or seeing nuclear experiments reveal nature’s wonders. I loved working in arms control at the Verification Research, Training and Information Centre (Vertic) and heading up the United Nations Institute for Disarmament Research (Unidir) in Geneva. But probably Chatham House is the absolute highlight. It is the most iconic of research institutes and my lovely dad, Peter Lewis, was an active corporate member who worked with the energy and environment team, so it has an emotional connection for me.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

I have had the privilege of being part of teams who have helped create some of the world’s most important treaties on nuclear and conventional weapons. The most challenging thing has been seeing these being destroyed through non-compliance and political posturing. I am grateful for the UN’s new Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) as it signifies hope even when the threat of nuclear weapons is again looming.

Related

If you could give your younger self career advice, what would it be?

Don’t be afraid to tell the truth. Say when you don’t understand or if you think something is wrong. Speak out about sexual harassment and racial bullying and don’t be afraid to upset people even when you fear the consequences. Which political figure inspires you? Nelson Mandela – he stuck to his truth but was able to change his tactics and adapt to new realities, whether that be on Robben Island or as president of South Africa. He used his extraordinary gifts and intelligence to make the world better for millions of people.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. The Culture Edit Our weekly culture newsletter – from books and art to pop culture and memes – sent every Friday. Weekly Highlights A weekly round-up of some of the best articles featured in the most recent issue of the New Statesman, sent each Saturday. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section and the NS archive, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

What UK policy or fund is the government getting right?

The UK is getting cybersecurity roughly right. It is a fast-moving field with many threats and opportunities. In the UK, the private sector works collaboratively with government. The way the internet is run – open and free, vs closed and controlled – really matters for the future, and the UK is an international leader.

What policy should the UK government scrap?

I would like to see the UK participate in international conferences on the humanitarian impact of nuclear weapons and the TPNW as an observer, like other Nato countries. The UK has decided not to participate in either. I’m not saying that the UK should unilaterally give up nuclear weapons, but I would like to see an uptick in multilateral efforts.

What upcoming UK policy or law are you most looking forward to?

The Energy Security Bill that is currently progressing through parliament ought to provide the UK with the opportunity to fast-track renewable energy production – I fear that the Russia-induced energy crisis will mean good intentions will fall by the wayside but I’m hoping that Cop27 will promote the long-term side of the equation.

What piece of international government policy could the UK learn from?

I like the requirement that several countries have put into legislation that every citizen has to vote in elections. I don’t think that there should be severe sanctions for not voting and everyone would be entitled to leave their voting card blank or deface it, but I think it would help to create a sense of civic duty and being “all in it together” that democracy needs.

If you could pass one law this year, what would it be?

I would pass a law that required the government to provide detailed annual reports to parliament on national preparations for a range of crises such as pandemics, large cyberattacks and extreme weather events. The legislation would ring-fence budgets specifically for resilience measures and introduce drills into schools and workplaces – like fire drills but for a wider set of crises. I can highly recommend the National Preparedness Commission, chaired by Toby Harris, for practical ideas.

[See also: Lindy Cameron: Ukraine’s cyber-defences have been exemplary]