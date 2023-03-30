The Policy Ask with Alfie Stirling: “It’s all about trying to fail in the most successful way possible”

Alfie Stirling is the director of research and chief economist at the New Economics Foundation (NEF), a think tank that focuses on social, economic and environmental justice. He joined the organisation in 2018, initially as head of economics, after spending the previous four years working as a senior economist at IPPR, a think tank for the north of England.

How do you start your working day?

With some combination of toast/cereal (anything I can get my one-and-half-year-old to also eat), BBC Radio Four and nursery drop-off. Some days there’s an early morning broadcast interview, or I need to share some “lines” with producers on the day’s economic news, but otherwise I’m just finding room to open a laptop on a Brighton-London commuter train.

What has been your career high?

Recent highs have included helping to redesign the government’s Job Support Scheme during Covid-19, and the NEF’s role being recognised at the time in the newspapers; influencing flagship opposition policies at different party conferences; and representing the NEF on TV shows including Newsnight and Good Morning Britain.

What has been the most challenging moment of your career?

Balancing work with being a new parent – and trying to avoid doing a poor job of each – has definitely been the most challenging. But I routinely find many aspects of the role challenging. When you work for a small charity with stretching ambitions, most of the time it’s all about trying to fail in the most successful way possible.

Related

If you could give your younger self career advice, what would it be?

Prioritise working on things you enjoy, with people you can learn from.

Subscribe to Morning Call View all newsletters The quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. Sign up here Select and enter your email address Morning Call Quick and essential guide to domestic and global politics from the New Statesman's politics team. World Review The New Statesman’s global affairs newsletter, every Monday and Friday. The Saturday Read Your new guide to the best writing on ideas, politics, books and culture each weekend - from the New Statesman. The Crash A weekly newsletter helping you fit together the pieces of the global economic slowdown. Ideas and Letters A newsletter showcasing the finest writing from the ideas section, covering political ideas, philosophy, criticism and intellectual history - sent every Wednesday. Green Times The New Statesman’s weekly environment email on the politics, business and culture of the climate and nature crises - in your inbox every Thursday. Events and Offers Sign up to receive information regarding NS events, subscription offers & product updates. Your email address Job title Job title

Administration / Office

Arts and Culture

Board Member

Business / Corporate Services

Client / Customer Services

Communications

Construction, Works, Engineering

Education, Curriculum and Teaching

Environment, Conservation and NRM

Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance

Finance Management

Health - Medical and Nursing Management

HR, Training and Organisational Development

Information and Communications Technology

Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives

Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities

Legal Officers and Practitioners

Librarians and Library Management

Management

Marketing

OH&S, Risk Management

Operations Management

Planning, Policy, Strategy

Printing, Design, Publishing, Web

Projects, Programs and Advisors

Property, Assets and Fleet Management

Public Relations and Media

Purchasing and Procurement

Quality Management

Science and Technical Research and Development

Security and Law Enforcement

Service Delivery

Sport and Recreation

Travel, Accommodation, Tourism

Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Job title Administration / Office Arts and Culture Board Member Business / Corporate Services Client / Customer Services Communications Construction, Works, Engineering Education, Curriculum and Teaching Environment, Conservation and NRM Facility / Grounds Management and Maintenance Finance Management Health - Medical and Nursing Management HR, Training and Organisational Development Information and Communications Technology Information Services, Statistics, Records, Archives Infrastructure Management - Transport, Utilities Legal Officers and Practitioners Librarians and Library Management Management Marketing OH&S, Risk Management Operations Management Planning, Policy, Strategy Printing, Design, Publishing, Web Projects, Programs and Advisors Property, Assets and Fleet Management Public Relations and Media Purchasing and Procurement Quality Management Science and Technical Research and Development Security and Law Enforcement Service Delivery Sport and Recreation Travel, Accommodation, Tourism Wellbeing, Community / Social Services Sign up Visit our privacy Policy for more information about our services, how New Statesman Media Group may use, process and share your personal data, including information on your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. THANK YOU Close

[See also: What’s causing HS2’s endless downgrades and delays?]

Which political figure inspires you, and why?

Margaret Thatcher. Bear with me. I think the things she did, and believed in, were a disaster. But she achieved a deliberate shift in politics and economics in this country in a way few others have. Rebuilding an economy in service of a thriving society, and meeting new challenges such as environmental catastrophe, will require at least as big a shift again.

What UK policy or fund is the government getting right?

It’s not possible to get policy “right”, society is too complicated. Even just thinking it’s “job done” can be part of the problem. Though far from perfect, the most important interventions recently have been policies such as furlough and the Energy Price Guarantee, where the government used its power to absorb greater economic shock, so families had to absorb less.

What policy should the UK government scrap?

From the most recent Autumn Statement, it’s the £36bn in further cuts to public services and investment. Deliberately impoverishing the public realm has been a key feature of UK policy for more than a decade, which means we also know how it ends: stagnant earnings growth, threadbare safety nets and stalling life expectancy.

What upcoming UK policy or law are you most looking forward to?

I hope that the Windsor framework can lower tensions and improve lives in Northern Ireland. Preserving peaceful politics comes first, particularly when it may not be a given.

What piece of international government policy could the UK learn from?

California has what’s called a “rising block tariff” for household energy consumption. A version of this for the UK could see free or subsidised energy for all households up to a certain level of usage, with a higher price on excess consumption above this. It would lower bills for the poorest households most of all, and incentivise richer families to improve energy efficiency.

If you could pass one law this year, what would it be?

A guarantee that no one can see their monthly income fall below a liveable minimum, as called for now by a growing and politically diverse set of organisations, including the NEF, Trussell Trust, Joseph Rowntree Foundation and Bright Blue. This would be delivered through a mixture of new and reformed social security payments.

[See also: Key policy moments of 2022]