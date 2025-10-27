Reviewing politics
27 October 2025

Healthcare: Designing a healthier future

Expert commentary and analysis from Danny Chambers MP, Dr Beccy Cooper MP, Andy Bell, Rosie Beacon and more.

By Spotlight

Download the PDF here

Prevention is better than cure – but are we there yet?
Richard Hall
Kidney care is a quiet test of NHS reform
Spotlight
Why prescription charges for IBD must end
Jeremy Thorpe

