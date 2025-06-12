Local focus can change the big picture

Photo by travellight / Shutterstock

In Barnsley, a South Yorkshire town with a proud industrial heritage, we’re spearheading public service reform to tackle economic inactivity – one of Britain’s most urgent challenges. While recent local elections show growing support for simplistic solutions, Barnsley is proving that practical innovation trumps political division and false promises.

The Pathways to Work Commission, established by Barnsley Council and chaired by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn, found seven in ten economically inactive people would take suitable employment. This suggests 4.5 million out-of-work Britons could enter the jobs market with proper support, far more than the 1.37 million in official figures.

The commission identified “a catastrophic failure” in the benefits, health and employment system with “a chaotic mass” of initiatives impossible for users to navigate. The system fails to provide tailored support for complex needs with insufficient integration of services. There is little engagement with employers to create suitable jobs and, typical of centralised programmes, no recognition of local labour market conditions.

Consider Michelle, whose story epitomises this state of affairs. After working in childcare and adult social care before a career break for her children, the Barnsley mum found herself unable to find work that fitted around her childcare responsibilities while her husband worked night shifts. Despite being on Universal Credit, she received no support and navigated the system alone.

We believe that integrating health, skills and employment support creates better outcomes for people. Our holistic approach addresses multiple barriers simultaneously. Improved coordination between services leads to effective support, improving health, skills, employment prospects and job retention.

Michelle is acquiring the digital skills to enable her to access a flexible career that balances work with childcare. (Photo courtesy of Barnsley Council)

The commission identified ill-health as the biggest barrier to employment. That’s why we’re pioneering the UK’s largest-ever relocation of hospital outpatient services to our town centre. By autumn, Barnsley Hospital will begin transferring services to the Alhambra Shopping Centre, building on our NHS Community Diagnostic Centre that has already welcomed 220,000 appointments and reduced missed appointments by 24 percent. This initiative will generate 250,000 additional annual visits to our newly regenerated town centre, injecting at least £1.5 million into the local economy.

Another key barrier is the skills gap, which we’re addressing through our new National Centre for Digital Technologies. This facility will equip residents with essential digital skills, helping parents like Michelle access flexible careers that accommodate family responsibilities while supporting our growing tech sector.

Local employers play a key role in providing opportunities for economically inactive people. We’re engaging with our top 20 employers in designing services to ensure they meet business needs while creating inclusive practices and reducing workplace stigma.

The approach includes community partners engaging with hard-to-reach residents, providing each individual with a dedicated case manager who helps them navigate services, overcome barriers, and build skills. Meanwhile, GPs identify at-risk employees for early support.

Every area has its unique history and circumstances. Localised approaches respond better to specific needs. Greater flexibility allows for solutions tailored to local markets through partnerships based on local knowledge and networks.

Sir Stephen Houghton: integrating health, skills and employment support creates better outcomes. (Photo courtesy of Barnsley Council.)

Last month, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall endorsed our approach for national rollout. Working closely with the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, our model aims to get 10,000 economically inactive South Yorkshire residents into work by 2028.

The recent elections revealed voter frustration with economic stagnation and immigration policies, but Barnsley demonstrates that real solutions lie in practical innovation, not division. The pendulum must move toward getting Britons back to work rather than assuming labour shortages are best addressed through immigration alone. Raising the UK’s labour market participation rate from 78 to 80 per cent would boost the economy by £23 billion annually.

We are expecting a four-to-one return on investment for the Treasury from our proof-of-concept project, alongside nearly £30 million in additional economic benefits to the local economy from a £10 million investment. This represents major public service reform that delivers results for individuals, communities and taxpayers alike. Made in Barnsley, this approach could be rolled out nationwide, offering a practical blueprint for getting Britain working again.