Addressing the dementia diagnosis waiting game

Too many people in the UK are stuck anxiously waiting up to a year for a dementia diagnosis — and even longer in more deprived areas. In this episode, we explore why early and accurate diagnosis matters, and what must change to fix the system.

Host Sarah Dawood is joined by Samantha Benham-Hermetz, Executive Director at Alzheimer’s Research UK; Chris Bane, Alzheimer’s Research UK supporter; and Professor Vanessa Raymont, Consultant Psychiatrist and Associate Professor at the University of Oxford.

Our panel discusses the urgent need for early and accurate dementia diagnosis, the impact of delayed diagnosis and the potential for new technologies, such as blood tests, to revolutionise the diagnosis pathway.

They also explore the challenges facing the UK’s memory services, new treatments becoming available and how the government’s 10-Year Health Plan could reshape the future of dementia diagnosis so nobody faces dementia unseen.

This New Statesman podcast episode is sponsored by Alzheimer’s Research UK.

