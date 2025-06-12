Reviewing politics
and culture since 1913

  1. Spotlight on Policy
12 June 2025

AI Governance

Expert commentary and analysis from Chi Onwurah, Josh Simons, Gina Neff, Jonathan Camrose, and more

By Spotlight

Download the PDF here

Content from our partners
The Hidden Cost of Poor Lung Health
The Hidden Cost of Poor Lung Health
Dr John Forni
Labour's historic opportunity
Labour’s historic opportunity
Spotlight
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future
Spotlight

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month