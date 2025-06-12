Spotlight on Policy 12 June 2025 AI Governance Expert commentary and analysis from Chi Onwurah, Josh Simons, Gina Neff, Jonathan Camrose, and more By Spotlight Download the PDF here Content from our partners The Hidden Cost of Poor Lung Health Dr John Forni Labour’s historic opportunity Spotlight Those in power need to listen to children and young people. We’re the key to their future Spotlight Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe Related Spotlight on Policy Local focus can change the big picture Public Sector Tech Gaia Marcus: “The deployment of AI often outpaces our ability to govern it effectively” Public Sector Tech How AI could transform Wigan