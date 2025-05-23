Rising mental health demand in children is outstripping capacity

Photo by Orawan Wongka / Shutterstock

It’s clear to see that our children and young people are talking about mental health more than ever before. At Childline, the number one reason young people contact us is to discuss their mental health.

In 2023/24, over 50 per cent of our contacts were related to mental health, which amounts to nearly 100,000 conversations on the topic. In Childline counselling sessions, children are telling us that they feel lonely, sad and overwhelmed with everything going on in their lives. Many have expressed that they don’t know how to talk about and handle their emotions. They’re also finding anxiety and stress a daily part of their lives.

We live in a society that encourages conversation about mental health, and the stigma is slowly being lifted, which might account for why so many children are contacting us about this topic. However, it could also be because children can’t easily access mental health support services due to long waiting lists and high thresholds for treatment. The average wait time for a first appointment with Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) is five months.

Last year’s Darzi Report, an independent investigation into the state of NHS England, highlighted that rising mental health needs in children and young people are far outstripping service capacity. This leaves babies, children, young people and their families without the support they so desperately need.

We urgently need action from the government to ensure that mental health support teams (MHSTs) are implemented in every school and college across England. These teams bring together parents, teachers and mental health professionals to prevent children’s mental health issues from escalating.

MHSTs reduce pressure on child and adolescent mental health services by providing early evidence-based support. This can avoid the need for more specialist services further down the line. However, MHSTs are currently only available in half of schools.

Children and young people’s mental health problems cannot be left to spiral. Without the right support, mental health problems can lead to social isolation and affect their chances of academic success, which in turn will hold them back at such a crucial stage in their young lives.

Subscribe to The New Statesman today from only £8.99 per month Subscribe

Schools serve as vital places for children to access mental health support and with the right training and resources, teachers – who encounter children daily – can help to identify when mental health is becoming an issue and make appropriate referrals.

Parents and carers reading this will want to do what they can to support their children, even though the responsibility of supporting children’s mental health cannot fall solely on them.

At Childline, we believe it’s important to create a safe environment for children and young people and reassure them that you are there to listen without judgement. If a child wishes to discuss a challenging topic, such as their mental health, it’s best to choose an appropriate time to talk, for example, avoid early mornings if they’re more of a night owl.

We advise parents to remain calm, allowing the young person the space to share their thoughts when they feel comfortable. Often, they may approach you first to discuss these topics, so give them room to express themselves. Listen carefully to what your child is saying and resist the urge to respond immediately once they finish speaking.

We want to remind children that Childline is always available for support, online or by phone. Our trained counsellors are here 24/7 to assist young people with any worries, concerns or questions. They can visit childline.org.uk or call 0800 1111.

This article first appeared in the 15 May Spotlight policy report on Healthcare. To read the full report click here.