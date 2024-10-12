How do we solve the NHS productivity puzzle?

Photo Credit: Nick Beer / Shutterstock

The NHS is facing the most difficult period in its history. Just days into office, the new government declared the official position of the Department for Health and Social Care is that the NHS is “broken”.

While there’s evidence NHS productivity has been growing at a faster rate than other public sectors over the last decade, major barriers still remain. The latest Office for National Statistics figures show NHS productivity in 2021/2022 was still 6.6% below pre-pandemic levels.

Emerging trends reveal productivity in healthcare is a complex issue with no single solution.

In this episode host Emma Haslett is joined by PwC’s Health Services Sector Leader Julian Hunt, CEO of The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Sir Jim Mackey and CEO of The King’s Fund Sarah Woolnough.

They discuss the impact of the pandemic, the role of digital solutions and the importance of including staff and patients as new systems are introduced and changes are made.

This New Statesman podcast episode is sponsored by PwC.