Housing and the Nordic model

For too long, the UK has lacked a holistic vision for the built environment, leaving some communities with sub-standard or even unhealthy spaces in which to live, work, learn and play. We need a comprehensive strategy that not only meets housing targets but also enhances residents’ well-being and prioritises sustainable construction. The newly formed government has an opportunity to champion a more visionary approach to building that will raise living standards for generations.

Given that most of us spend around 90 per cent of our time indoors, the ways in which our buildings are designed and used can directly affect our physical and mental health. According to the previous government, 3.5 million homes – including 12 per cent of households with dependent children – have been identified as being in a non-decent condition. The consequences of poor housing conditions are far-reaching and can have serious implications on health and well-being.

Research by the National Housing Federation found that nearly 31 per cent of adults in Britain – 15.9 million people – have had mental or physical health problems because of the poor condition of their homes or lack of space during the Covid-19 lockdown. And according to the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA), one in ten people in the UK are living in sub-standard homes. These people are twice as likely to have poor health, costing the NHS and wider society at least £18bn a year.

Well-designed living environments reduce stress, improve mental health and enhance overall quality of life. Moreover, healthier spaces that optimise daylight, air quality, thermal comfort and acoustic comfort, are also more productive spaces, and research has shown that they are better for young people and their education. Our annual Healthy Buildings Barometer report, for example, shows that a healthier workplace or educational establishment with increased exposure to daylight can enhance productivity or academic performance by up to 10 per cent.

Policymakers, architects, planners and builders must think more closely about the knock-on effect a building has on its occupants’ physical and mental health.

Progress is being made internationally that the government could learn from. The Nordic countries, which are well-regarded globally for sustainable, well-designed buildings, may provide inspiration.

Living Places Copenhagen, for example, demonstrates how collaboration between manufacturers, communities and built environment professionals can create spaces that enhance well-being while being environmentally sustainable.

Living Places, developed by Velux in collaboration with architecture and engineering firms, Effekt, Artelia and Enemærke & Petersen, is a new house-type with around one third the embodied CO2 of a typical Danish home (and estimated at around one sixth of a British one). It also boasts class 1 indoor climate (daylight, acoustics, thermal comfort), high energy efficiency and low energy demand. Importantly, it can be constructed affordably using standard materials, and it’s scalable.

Living Places has attracted international attention. This includes recognition from the UK’s Future Homes Hub – the public body bringing together government, experts, and industry to help make changes to meet climate and environmental targets. The team, together with leading UK house builders, visited Living Places earlier this year and were impressed by the project’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions using technologies that focus on sustainability throughout the life cycle of development and use.

They also praised the attention to detail on the project’s indoor environment. By focusing on essential elements such as daylight, thermal comfort, air quality and acoustics, the concept aims to significantly improve the well-being and living experience of residents.

The visit to the Copenhagen site underscored the potential to set new standards for house building. It pushed for much needed changes to make homes sustainable, energy-efficient, healthy and comfortable for residents. The new government has an opportunity to learn from these innovative approaches and consider how healthy buildings can deliver better public health, educational and workplace performance, and improved long-term economic outcomes.

Labour’s pledge to get Britain building again is a positive step in the right direction, with the target of delivering 1.5 million new homes over the next five-year parliamentary term. As the UK has some of the oldest buildings in Europe, with approximately 20 per cent of homes built before 1919, it’s essential, however, to not only focus on new buildings but also to think about how we can renovate existing properties to meet modern standards. Providing subsidies and financial incentives to support strategic retrofitting and renovation could help us think more holistically about the nation’s buildings for long-term gain. Research by BRE (Building Research Establishment), for example, found that investing in repairs and upgrades that improve the quality of houses could save the NHS hundreds of millions in less than ten years. They estimate that the health service spends £1bn each year treating people affected by poor housing.

This new parliamentary term offers a pivotal moment to redefine how we think about the built environment. By adopting a more holistic mindset and prioritising sustainability, health, well-being and community cohesion, the Labour government has the chance to create a legacy that will benefit future generations. It’s time for change. With the right vision and commitment, we can build a future where our buildings and public spaces truly enhance the lives of all citizens.