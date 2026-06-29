Modular apprenticeships for a new age

There has been growing discussion around the modularisation of skills, knowledge, behaviours and experience within occupations.

At its core, this means structuring the content of an apprenticeship into defined units that support progression, taking new entrants to a level of competence from which they can continue to develop.

The economic case for modularisation is clear. A more flexible, structured approach to skills development can help drive growth, improve productivity, and strengthen the UK’s competitiveness.

The Labour government has introduced “apprenticeship units”, positioning them as a modular approach for new entrants to the workforce undertaking apprenticeships, with funding drawn down through the Apprenticeship Levy. As the first cohort of apprenticeship units is rolled out, however, important questions are emerging about their purpose and the practical role they can play within the system. What are these units truly designed to achieve, and how should they be used? A clear understating of purpose is essential if we are to design units that genuinely support professions, meet employer needs, and deliver meaningful outcomes.

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Let’s step back and consider the landscape we’re operating in today, and just how radically it is likely to shift over the next five years. AI, climate transition, and the evolving demands of a circular economy are already reshaping jobs and skills at pace. In this context, one- or two-year fixed courses – whether they be modern apprenticeships or traditional qualifications – are becoming increasingly misaligned with what the economy needs.

They are unlikely to deliver the growth and productivity gains required, nor will they be sufficient to support people into sustainable employment. Crucially, they do not reflect the reality that individuals will need to regularly upskill and adapt throughout their working lives, not just at the start of their careers.

So, what should modularisation achieve if we are to build a workforce that is competent, adaptable and highly productive? I see several core purposes:

Over the next five years, the pace of change in technology, green skills, ways of working, and the tools used across industries will only accelerate. As a result, someone who completes an apprenticeship or occupational qualification today risks becoming out of date far more quickly than in the past.

This reality demands a shift towards continual, modularised upskilling that is more akin to ongoing Continuing Professional Development (CPD) rather than one-off training. In some sectors, this will also need to be linked to periodic re-accreditation or a renewed licence to practise. As requirements will vary widely by sector and occupation, modular systems must be flexible enough to keep skills current and workers productive.

Upskilling those who are partially skilled

Across many employment sectors, there are individuals with some, but not all, of the skills required for full occupational competence. Modular units provide a structured, accredited way to top up these skills. Done well, this enables faster progression to full competence and helps raise overall workforce productivity.

Supporting transitions between industries

As the economy evolves, more people will need to move between sectors. Those in industries such as oil and gas often have highly transferable core skills but require targeted “top-up” learning to transition into areas like renewables. Modularisation provides a practical, efficient bridge, allowing existing capability to be recognised and built upon, rather than starting again.

Flexibility in achieving competence

Modular approaches enable individuals to develop skills over timescales that better reflect their circumstances, rather than being constrained by the fixed duration of traditional apprenticeships. This flexibility benefits both learners and employers, making skills development more adaptable to real-world needs.

Enabling progression and specialisation

Once core competencies are in place, individuals increasingly need further opportunities to deepen or specialise their expertise – whether for career advancement or to meet evolving business needs. Modular units can support this progression, from advanced technical development to niche specialisms, such as an engineer focusing on renewable systems, or a clinician moving into a specific field.

Internationally recognised standards

International experience shows that, in many cases, existing workforce capability can be significantly enhanced by aligning to higher, globally recognised standards. Modularisation can support this by making it easier to incrementally raise skill levels without requiring complete retraining.

The real challenge – and opportunity – lies in how these modules or new apprenticeship units are designed for each occupation.

In practice, this will require a structured blend of shared units that apply across a sector or family of occupations, alongside stable core skills that underpin occupational competence and remain broadly consistent over time. It must also accommodate evolving core skills that need regular updating in response to technological and market change – as well as emerging skills shaped by ongoing developments such as AI and the transition to green industries.

The government has made an important start with the first cohort of apprenticeship units. However, to realise the full benefits of modularisation, industries will need to take a far more active role in developing a clear, sector-specific vision of how modular learning should work in practice.