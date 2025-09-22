Towards a unified skills strategy: Navigating devolution with purpose

Photo Credit: iStock / onebluelight

As the UK continues to navigate the complexities of devolution, the skills and training landscape is undergoing a profound transformation. The shift toward regional autonomy in skills policy presents both opportunities and risks. As a leading skills organisation, we recognise that while devolution offers regions the chance to shape skills provision around local priorities, it must be underpinned by national consistency to prevent fragmentation and inequality. We must be able to efficiently support UK-wide employers as well as local SMEs.

Our forthcoming white paper, which will be released this month, explores this tension in depth. It draws on international models from Germany, India, Ireland and elsewhere to understand how different nations manage the balance between country-wide and regional priorities. The conclusion is clear: successful skills systems combine local responsiveness with national coordination, in a way that supports productivity and GDP.

An evolving skills landscape

Skills development is the bedrock of economic growth and social mobility. In today’s interconnected world, the demand for STEM skills – particularly in AI, computer science, and engineering – is accelerating. At the same time, heritage skills in construction and manufacturing remain vital to our infrastructure and industrial base.

To meet these evolving demands, we need resilient and adaptable skills systems. These systems must be capable of responding to technological change, demographic shifts, and regional economic priorities. However, agility must not come at the cost of coherence.

The UK’s deepening devolution agenda has seen skills policy increasingly delegated to regional and local levels, as well as the devolved administrations. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and emerging Mayoral Combined Authorities (MCAs) are all developing their own standards and strategies. This decentralisation can be a driver of innovation and responsiveness, for example in Manchester and the West Midlands, where skills provision is closely aligned with local economic priorities.

However, the current trajectory risks creating a postcode lottery in skills funding, as well as an increasing burden of bureaucracy. In some regions, devolved funding has enabled dynamic, employer-led training programmes. In others, the absence of such funding has left providers and learners struggling to keep pace. This inconsistency undermines the very purpose of devolution: to empower all regions equally.

As reported by FE Week, the recent legislation paving the way for mayors to appoint skills commissioners, as well as a new “strategic authority”, introduces new dynamics into this already complex landscape. While the aim is to strengthen local leadership, it could lead to layers of bureaucracy and confusion. Without a clear national framework to guide these developments, we risk duplicating efforts and creating uneven access to opportunities across regions.

Our forthcoming white paper explores these dynamics in full. It also analyses how Germany, India, Ireland, and England navigate the balance between national and regional skills policy. These countries show that it is possible to establish a national strategy aligned with industrial and economic goals, while maintaining consistent standards through national qualifications frameworks. At the same time, they empower regional authorities to tailor skills provision to local needs, engage employers and industry bodies across both national and regional levels, and safeguard the portability of qualifications to support labour mobility.

Germany’s dual system, for example, combines strong national standards with regional delivery, supported by robust employer engagement. Ireland’s national qualifications framework ensures consistency across regions, while allowing for local innovation. India has a well-established balance of national occupational standards and devolved delivery to the state governments. These models offer valuable insights for the UK.

A vision for a unified skills system

To support a more coherent and responsive UK skills system, NOCN Group will outline in its forthcoming white paper the case for a UK-wide Skills Standards and Accreditation Body. This proposed framework aims to bring together regional flexibility and national consistency, fostering collaboration across governments, ensuring the comparability of qualifications, and aligning with international benchmarks. By maintaining local agility while promoting shared standards, we can strengthen the UK’s position in the global skills economy.

A truly effective skills system must also be grounded in the realities of the labour market. Strengthening employer engagement, both nationally and regionally, is key to ensuring that training reflects actual workforce needs. Sector Skills Councils, or equivalent bodies, should play a central role in shaping consistent policy and oversight, building meaningful partnerships with employers of all sizes, and ensuring that sectoral priorities are reflected in both national strategy and local delivery.

The construction sector offers a compelling example. NOCN Group piloted a devolved model that directly involved employers and aligned funding with demand. The result was a more responsive and effective training system, one that could serve as a blueprint for other industries. As devolution reshapes the UK’s skills system, Skills England must strike a careful balance between national leadership and local innovation. Its focus should be on setting a clear strategy, developing consistent standards, and supporting regional flexibility within a unified framework. This approach will help maintain quality and ensure that every learner has access to high-quality training – no matter where they live.

Looking ahead

As we look to 2026 and beyond, the stakes are high. The continued process of devolution, coupled with changes in funding and governance, will reshape the skills landscape. The Department for Business and Trade’s growing role in aligning skills investment with socio-economic priorities and the industrial strategy adds another dimension.

We urge policymakers and skills leaders to learn from what works. Design a devolution model that is fair, consistent, and future-focused. Recognise the needs of different sectors, the diversity of employers, and the importance of international competitiveness.

Our forthcoming report will set out a clear vision for a devolved yet unified skills system – one that empowers regions, engages employers, and ensures every learner can thrive. The potential is enormous. However, to realise it, we must act with clarity, purpose and genuine collaboration.

Graham Hasting-Evans chief executive of NOCN Group